Flooding possible in Texas, Louisiana as thunderstorms spread across US South: Forecast

Numerous thunderstorms are expected in the Mississippi Valley and Texas on Saturday as a storm system moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and brings the threat of possible tornadoes, forecasters said.

Storms will continue for parts of the Mississippi Valley into Tennessee and Kentucky through Saturday morning before arriving at central and eastern Texas in the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported. Eastern Texas through most of Louisiana and into southern and central Mississippi are at most risk of flooding, as the areas have recently faced high precipitation, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Isaac Longley.

"The main risk with any storms that develop are going to be damaging winds, as well as the potential for some large hail," Longley told USA TODAY on Friday. "An isolated tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out."

☔ A slow-moving frontal boundary will bring heavy rainfall to parts of the southern and southeastern U.S. on Saturday. Scattered flash floods will be possible from East Texas through the Lower Mississippi Valley and into the Tennessee Valley. Turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/naF71ycdcL — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 9, 2024

In Texas, the areas expected to see the most severe weather will be along the state's I-10 Corridor, including cities like Abilene, San Antonio and Austin late Saturday, Longley said. The weather will clear up by Sunday as the system shifts eastward into Louisiana and the lower Mississippi Valley.

Longley said the Tennessee Valley will see some heavy downpours Saturday night that clear come Sunday morning. However, the greatest risk for flooding will occur Sunday night when the next system arrives.

"That's when this system really starts ramping up and getting its act together, pulling a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico," he said.

Meanwhile, a storm system will bring heavy snow across the southern High Plains, parts of the TexasPanhandle going into northeastern New Mexico and southeastern Colorado, according to the weather service. The service said 4-8 inches of snow are expected.

