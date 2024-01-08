Flooding, possible tornadoes, heavy rainfall expected to impact south Louisiana

Severe weather is expected to impact south central Louisiana, causing heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding concerns, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch will remain in until late tonight due to "multiple waves of strong/severe storms delivering torrential rainfall amounts around 3 to 5 inches," said the National Weather Service on X, formally known as Twitter.

Showers and thunderstorms likely likely will occur before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 and 3p.m., with another wave after that. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain and a high temperature near 70.

"Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and large hail possible Monday afternoon and night," the NWS said on X.

A new thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Acadiana.

The flood advisory is in effect for the following parishes: Lafayette, Lower Iberia, Lower St. Martin, Lower St. Mary, Upper Iberia, Upper St. Martin and Upper St. Mary. According to NWS, a strong storm system will impact the area until early Tuesday morning.

Some storms will contain heavy rainfall, with an increased risk for flooding across the area. The NWS advises drivers to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents also should secure outdoor objects.

With the threat of severe weather and flash flooding, the NWS encourages everyone to have multiple ways to receive a warning if one is issued. The NWS list a few ways you can get those warnings: Local TV or radio, family, friends or coworkers, wireless emergency alerts and weather apps, internet, or a NOAA weather radio.

"You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," NWS said.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Thunderstorms, flooding, tornadoes expected in Acadiana, NWS reports