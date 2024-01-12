Flooding ravaged the Norwich area. What to do if you have water in your basement?

The recent leak of the Fitchville Pond Dam in Bozrah caused flooding that forced evacuations in parts of Norwich.

Now that the water is receding, it's time to start thinking about cleanup. If you have water in your basement due to the recent flooding, it might be time to turn to experienced professionals.

ServiceMaster Restoration by Wills has locations in New London, Hampton and Westerly, Rhode Island. According to their website, they specialize in water removal and cleanup of all types and are available 24/7.

Upon their arrival at a residence, ServiceMaster team members evaluate the extent and severity of the water damage. Following the evaluation, team members remove the water from the affected areas using pumps and vacuums.

After removing the water, ServiceMaster employees dry out wet materials before using equipment to eliminate unpleasant odors caused by mold, mildew or water.

Then the sanitation process begins to ensure that hazardous bacteria, viruses and allergens are eliminated.

Personal belongings are then evaluated and team members decide which items can be salvaged. Items that require restoration are stored to prevent further damage.

Employees inspect for mold growth, which is a common consequence of water damage, and conduct mold remediation if necessary.

A leak in the Fitchville Mill Dam in Bozrah caused street flooding on Wednesday.

ServiceMaster provides documentation of the restoration process for insurance claims. This includes photographs, moisture readings and repair details.

Once mitigation and cleaning are complete, the reconstruction process begins to restore the property to its original state. This phase involves rebuilding damaged structures, replacing materials and repainting.

Assistance with insurance claims is provided. ServiceMaster provides documentation of the water damage and communicates with the insurance company.

Team members then provide a comprehensive final inspection of the water damaged area to ensure it is restored and ready for occupancy. Ongoing monitoring might be done in some cases to ensure the basement remains in solid condition.

How do I get flood insurance?

According to Waitte’s Insurance in Norwich, homeowner’s insurance provides coverage for homeowner losses (property damage and liability) in the event of a natural disaster, but it specifically does not cover losses from flooding.

Those who want to get flood insurance should check to see if they are a resident of a community with preferred rates according to the National Flood Insurance Program (Norwich is registered). Next, consider the deductible size. Like homeowner’s insurance, the higher the deductible, the lower the cost.

In addition, those considering getting flood insurance should check on how prone the area around their home is to flooding.

