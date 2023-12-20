Flooding shuts down Business 80 in Sacramento
The northbound lanes of Business 80 at Fulton were completely shut down due to the flooding. Only one southbound lane was open.
The northbound lanes of Business 80 at Fulton were completely shut down due to the flooding. Only one southbound lane was open.
ShareChat is in final stages of deliberations to secure about $50 million in new funding that trims the startup's valuation to below $1.5 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Existing backers including Temasek and Tencent are among the investors in advanced stages of talks to invest in the new round, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. ShareChat has had discussions with several potential new investors this year, but many have balked at the opportunity due to ShareChat's high valuation expectations relative to their currently low revenue, according to one of the potential investors with whom the startup engaged.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Children under 6 are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure, which is easily absorbed into their system, the CDC says.
This past year, the video game industry shrank, even as it grew financially.
If startups want a chance of making it through yet another bumpy year, they need to prove their worth now more than ever. Investors told TechCrunch’s Ron Miller and Rebecca Szkutak that they’re still expecting some pockets of growth. “Many finance executives love the Rule of 40 for its clarity, but assigning equal weight to growth and profitability for late-stage businesses is flawed and has caused misguided business decisions,” write Bessemer Venture partner Byron Deeter and Bessemer investor Sam Bondy.
2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.
Judge and Claure will fully own the firm’s $100 million Open Opportunity Fund 1, the $150 million Fund 2, as well as the entire portfolio. SoftBank rebranded its Opportunity Growth Fund to Open Opportunity Fund (OOF) earlier this year, and appointed Judge as its chairman, who became co-owner of the Fund.
Statista, meanwhile, reports that a whopping 72% of businesses have been affected by ransomware attacks as of 2023. Per Mordor Intelligence, the market for ransomware protection software could grow 15% over the next five years. Certainly, one vendor, Halcyon, is experiencing a boon, having raised $44 million in a Series A round last April.
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Spiff, a platform that automates commission management for sales teams. Founded in 2017, Spiff serves up a low-code interface designed to make it easy for businesses to create a sales compensation plan that automatically updates based on personnel meeting their pre-agreed targets. With native integrations for the common enterprise CRM and ERP systems, Spiff says it can handle the most intricate commission structures, including whatever conditions may be in place to trigger payments, while sales representatives can see what commission they're due in real time.
“The [PGA Tour] management has not done a good job.”
Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.
Acura has opened reservations for its first fully electric vehicle (EV). Starting today, you can order the Acura ZDX at around $60,000 for a baseline model with a single-motor (rear-wheel-drive) powertrain.
The Beats Studio Buds are at an all-time low.
The regulation represents a significant shake-up for organizations, many of which have argued that the new rules open them up to more risk and that four days isn’t enough time to confirm a breach, understand its impact or coordinate notifications. Regardless, those that don't comply — whether a newly listed organization or a company that has been publicly owned for decades — could face major consequences courtesy of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Under the incoming cybersecurity disclosure requirements, first approved by the SEC in July, organizations must report cybersecurity incidents, such as data breaches, to the SEC in a specific line item on a Form 8-K report within four business days.
ServiceNow announced this morning that it was acquiring Czech Republic task mining company UltimateSuite, giving the company a new way to capture and understand how work flows through a business. Task mining is a part of process mining, a growing worldwide market that helps companies understand how work flows through an organization, looking for bottlenecks in order to increase efficiency. UltimateSuite is substantially smaller, having raised less than $1 million, but it gives ServiceNow another tool in its task mining arsenal, says Eduardo Chiocconi, VP and GM for process mining at ServiceNow.
Last week, pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia said it was discontinuing its food delivery service, Jumia Food. According to the company, its food delivery business didn’t align with the current operational landscape and prevailing macroeconomic conditions in the seven markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Ivory Coast. As a result, Jumia Food will cease to exist across these markets by month’s end.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
Emmett knocked Mitchell out cold with one punch.
The 76-year-old was attending a concert when he sustained the injury.