Flooding, storms with hail to end spell of fair weather in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s when

Heavy rains expected to arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday afternoon should average under an inch west of I-35 and 1 to 1.5 inches east of the interstate causing worries of flooding east of the Metroplex, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“This concern will be greatest east of I-35 where a pronounced low-level jet could exist for an extended time window, contributing to excessive rain where soils are already saturated from recent above-normal precipitation,” Fort Worth meteorologist Matthew Stalley wrote on the NWS website. “This potential will be maximized from Friday evening into Saturday morning.”

This ends a run of fair weather throughout the region as clouds move in and rain, possibly thunderstorms with hail, hits the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Rainfall will stop later on Saturday starting from west to east as a zone of dry and cloud-free air moves in, Stalley wrote.

Rain chances will return on Friday and Saturday with a potential for heavy rain and minor flooding east of I-35. Localized rain totals exceeding 2 inches are possible in parts of East Texas. A few strong storms capable of producing hail are also possible.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Is your cough not going away? This virus may be to blame.

→Is COVID variant JN.1 too smart for home test kits? What science says.

→This Fort Worth BBQ chef makes James Beard Awards short list.

In the meantime, North Texas can continue to enjoy the summer-like weather it is having.

“Another abnormally warm day is expected on Wednesday with afternoon highs topping out in the low to mid 70s across much of North and Central Texas,” meteorologist Miles Langfeld wrote on the NWS website.

Nighttime lows Wednesday will bottom out in the low 40s.

Thursday will see more of the same: highs in the 70s and lows a balmy 50-some degrees.