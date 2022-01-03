Flooding and tornado damage from New Year's storms
A massive storm system swept across the mid-South and Tennessee Valley over the New Year's holiday weekend, spawning tornadoes and leading to rescues in flash flooding.
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver
While the pilot — a Texas man — escaped the scene, police believe he may have lost an eye in the crash.
A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.
In 1864, some followers of the dead Jackson asked to plant a twig near his tomb in Lexington. The twig grew into a tree that by 1884 “embraced by curious curves and bendings the body ...”
A high-speed pursuit involving Milpitas police and a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and speeding away with her body ended Sunday afternoon in Fremont, when the suspect crashed the car near Warren Ave., east of Kato Drive.
A Louisiana man who has served 47 years in prison remains incarcerated nearly nine months after his parole date and following two court decisions ordering […]
Investigators allege Ricardo Guedes was born in Brazil in 1972 but assumed a dead child's identity in 1998 when he successfully applied for a US passport.
As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis' absence in public and the press has been a source of national debate.What's happening: While Florida broke its single-day COVID-19 record with 75,900 cases on New Year's Eve, DeSantis had made one public appearance in the prior two weeks — a Fox News spot, per Florida Politics.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhile rumors circulated on DeSantis' whereabouts, his office tol
The question facing Little India goes beyond how to reinvent itself. The undercurrent in many conversations is: Does it have a reason for existing?
A video has emerged in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, showing a clerk at a local convenience store beating a customer as he suffers a seizure. […]
While search efforts have yielded no sign of 44-year-old Joseph Johnson or his vessel, his family hasn’t lost hope of finding him alive.
And they'd be "horrified," he claimed — probably over the Jan. 6 insurrection, noted others.
The mother and baby are doing well, after airport staff found the boy during a routine check.
Authorities in Colorado were searching for more answers Monday as they investigate what caused the destructive fire that scorched scores of homes.
Homelessness, safe housing, police brutality and racial injustice – does Bill de Blasio’s replacement have the policies to fix them? Eric Adams is sworn in after New York’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square. Many progressives are approaching Adams’ mayoralty with caution. Photograph: Gabriele Holtermann/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock For many New Yorkers, the inauguration of Eric Adams as the 110th mayor of New York City – and only the second Black person to serve in the position – has evoked a
Poverty expressed itself: no bathing facilities, no heat in the bedrooms and only a coal heater in the living room, little money for treats.
Li Jingwei was kidnapped in Yunnan province in 1989 and sold to a family thousands of miles away.
This was the second recent attempt in India to harass Muslim women by "auctioning" them online.
A single dad captured what it's like styling his daughter's hair every morning, and the sweet footage has been viewed over 9 million times.
The 20-year-old woman later resisted police and kicked an officer, officials said.