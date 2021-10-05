Flooding from Tropical Storm Dianmu overtakes historic city in Thailand
Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Dianmu left much of the southern part of Ayutthaya underwater, including the renowned Klang Pak Kran temple.
Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly grew to a record in August as strength in liquefied natural gas and coal exports more than offset a pullback in iron ore prices, a windfall to mining profits and tax receipts. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus on international trade jumped to A$15.1 billion ($11.0 billion) in August, from A$12.7 billion the month before. Exports climbed 4.1% in the month to A$48.5 billion led by LNG, hard coking coal and thermal coal, courtesy of strong energy demand in Asia.
Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.
As Hurricane Sam continues to quickly move across the Atlantic, forecasters are watching a disturbance that has popped up near the Bahamas.
Downpours were reported in parts of Orange County as well as Long Beach, parts of southeast Los Angeles County and the San Gabriel Valley.
The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.
About six people described hearing a boom during the fireball sighting — one person said it was so bright, it charged his solar lights.
A prominent temperature disparity will form over B.C. and significant snowfall will accumulate in some high-elevation areas.
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed at least nine people as it slammed coastal areas of Oman and Iran Sunday, the BBC reports.Of note: Shaheen is the first tropical cyclone to ever hit Oman's far north, as it triggered flash flooding and heavy rains — with some areas of the desert climate seeing over a year's worth of rain in one day, Yale Climate Connections notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Shaheen weakened to
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.
Summer-like warmth makes a return across the southern Prairies, while some areas to the north will receive the first snowfall of the season and much cooler temperatures this week.
Paving over large areas of wildland on the urban fringe to build housing is the wrong way to address housing affordability.
The woman was asleep on a seawall when she fell into the canal and was "suddenly" attacked by a large alligator, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue
Hurricane Sam is beginning to weaken as it takes a path over the North Atlantic and will stay away from Newfoundland at a safe distance, but the edges of the storm will be close enough to bring dangerous swells and breezy winds to parts of the island.
Nature photography competitions collect the best photos of animals from around the world. Here's a selection of photos from various contests.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe United Arab Emirates said it was on “high alert” and Oman suspended flights as a storm neared the countries’ coastlines.Cyclone Shaheen was approaching Oman’s capital of Mus
What do diamonds, sunglasses, high-end lululemon sportswear and concrete have to do with climate change? They can all be made using carbon dioxide (CO2), locking up the planet warming gas. Most pull apart the carbon and the oxygen in CO2 to create another chemical that is used to make consumers goods.
Australia reported more than 1,900 new infections of the Delta coronavirus on Sunday, health data showed, with authorities struggling to quell the outbreak in the two most populous states and cases spreading to new states. Victoria and New South Wales, which have been under lockdown for weeks, reported 1,887 cases and 13 deaths. The island state of Tasmania, which has not had a case for 58 days, reported a new local infection late on Saturday, and there were new cases in South Australia state over the weekend.
As countries vie for attention at Expo 2020 Dubai, China has gone all out, hoping to take centre stage by showcasing more than 5,000 years of civilisation crowned by recent technological advances. A robotic panda shakes hands with visitors to its pavilion, named "Light of China", one of the biggest at the expo which opened last week. Built on a site covering around 4,600 square metres, 'Light of China' offers a glimpse into the future: space exploration, robotics and smart cities, and is a source of pride for some early Chinese visitors.
A couple was treated for injuries at after they were attacked by a black bear while picnicking on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, North Carolina.
Wildfires have become an increasingly regular occurrence across the world, from Greece and Turkey to Australia and California. There are various causes of these fires, from stray cigarettes and unextinguished campfires to lightning strikes and, as is especially prevalent in California, damaged power lines. The Dixie Fire, which started on July 13 after a tree fell on Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, grew to become the single largest fire in California history.