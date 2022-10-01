Floods from Ian devastated many Florida communities but most homeowners do not have flood insurance

Many Floridians are trying to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Ian swept through their state.

Ian devastated parts of the Sunshine State, with storm surge and rainfall causing floods that wiped out many homes.

"This type of storm could ruin families, just absolutely devastate them financially," said Mark Friedlander, the director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

Satellite imagery of flooded neighborhood in North Port, Florida on Sept. 30, 2022.

"We're very concerned that there are so many homeowners that don't have flood insurance right now," he added.

According to Friedlander, only 13-15% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. In areas of metro Orlando, the number drops to below 5%.

Friedlander recommends that all Americans include flood insurance in their financial protection package, as 90% of U.S. disasters involve flooding.

He also advised Americans to have annual insurance check-ups to review their coverage with their insurance agent to make sure they have the coverage they need.

People walk on a flooded street at a trailer park following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

In Florida, representatives from dozens of insurance companies will be working with local residents who were impacted by Ian to help them begin the process of recovery.

These representatives will be available to speak in person at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at Port Charlotte Mall and JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.