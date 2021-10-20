Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
A bridge collapsed following heavy rainfalls in northern India
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources played a fun wildlife game with its Facebook followers.
A Chipotle burrito can be pretty filling on its own, but a photo shows what the full feast is for a bear.
(Bloomberg) -- A river from the sky is about to wash over California and the Pacific Northwest and it could bring some relief from the fire season that has charred millions of acres across the West.
An area expected to have ice as thick as 16-feet had a hole in it due to extreme wind, causing concern as to if the ice is thinning.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in Los Angeles County late this afternoon, as well as in Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernardino, Ventura, Imperial and San Francisco Counties. That puts the entirety of Southern California under the state’s water conservation order. Those eight counties had been excluded from the original emergency declaration, but […]
The first rain in a long time has has triggered fires on power poles as thousands of PG&E customers remain without energy in the Bay Area.
BRING ON THE RAIN! Wet weather is here to stay for at least 6 days in the Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.
The truck that visited Durham Tuesday is one of only a handful in the world.
The government wants people to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this year it’s expecting 145 million electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide by 2030. Although EVs do not release carbon dioxide during their use, their production exerts the same toll on the environment as that of conventional cars, while the recycling of lithium-ion batteries poses unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries are bulkier and take more space than their traditional counterpart, lead-acid batteries.
Oregon Zoo's animal residents are getting a fun taste of Fall with some delicious pumpkins. Watching them smash and snack on them is a true delight. The post Zoo Animals Smashing and Eating Pumpkins Is a Fall Delight appeared first on Nerdist.
Having just concluded its driest year in a century, California can't put all the burden for dealing with dry times on individuals, or resort solely to usage limits.
Less than a week after the first major snowstorm of the season faded across the Rockies, the next is already on its way. Parts of Montana and Wyoming were slammed with more than 24 inches of snow as well as blizzard conditions the first four days of last week. The next storm, which began Sunday night, will first impact truckers in the Sierra Nevada. Snow is coming down along much of the range and some places could see 6 to 12 inches before the storm moves east later Monday. The National Weather
TOKYO (Reuters) -A volcano erupted in Japan on Wednesday, blasting ash several miles into the sky and prompting officials to warn against the threat of lava flows and falling rocks, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Mount Aso, a tourist destination on the main southern island of Kyushu, sent plumes of ash 3.5 km (2.2 miles) high when it erupted at about 11:43 a.m. (0243 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It raised the alert level for the volcano to 3 on a scale of 5, telling people not to approach, and warned of a risk of large falling rocks and pyroclastic flows within a radius of about 1 km (0.6 mile) around the mountain's Nakadake crater.
Elk and deer have become entangled in everything from hammocks to Christmas lights, officials say.
An unlikely coalition has come together to fight for the protection of wild salmon rapidly facing extinction.
The Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, New England Aquarium, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare worked together to return the massive leatherback sea turtle to safe waters
RAIN RETURNS! Stormy weather is on the way to the Bay Area with widespread rain, pockets of downpours and gusty winds in the forecast over the next seven days, says Meteorologist Drew Tuma.
If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -One month after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma spewing red-hot lava and ash, Culberta Cruz, her husband and their dog are living in a tiny caravan on a parking lot and see no end to the ordeal in sight. Her husband, banana grower Tono Gonzalez, was pulling electric cables and water hoses to connect to the vehicle, their French bulldog looking on. The couple have been living in the small camping car for a month, constantly brushing volcanic ash off the vehicle.