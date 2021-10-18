Floods, landslides kill at least 28 people in southern India

ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials predicted more rain as the death toll from floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 28 on Monday.

Since the ferocious downpours began last week, swollen rivers have decimated bridges, and vehicles and homes have been swept away. Several dams were nearing full capacity.

K.J. Ramesh, one of India’s top meteorologists and the former chief of the weather agency, said the increased rainfall was linked to climate change and warmer oceans.

“This is definitely a sign of things to come,” he said.

At least 23 people died in Kottayam and Idukki districts, among the worst hit. More than 9,000 people have taken shelter in over 200 camps across the state, officials said.

The heavy rainfall resulted from a low-pressure area that formed over the southeastern Arabian sea and Kerala. It was expected to ease Monday, but the Meteorological Department warned that new rain-bearing winds would hit the region starting Wednesday, bringing more precipitation.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted across several northern and eastern Indian states.

The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian army deployed teams in Kerala to help rescue efforts.

“I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Associated Press journalist Chonchui Ngashangva contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

  • Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India

    At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency. The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts as several are still feared to be missing.

  • Kerala floods: At least 26 killed as rescuers step up efforts

    Heavy rains cause rivers to overflow in Kerala, washing away homes and trapping people under debris.

  • Climate change has made natural disasters a seasonal phenomenon in India

    Up to 27 persons, including several children, have died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in the past two days.

  • More than 20 dead after floods in south India

    Rainfall across the state led to flash floods and landslides in several areas, with the Indian army and navy called out to rescue residents. Opening dams could reduce the risk of potentially catastrophic overflows like those partly blamed for the state's worst floods in a century in 2018, when at least 400 people were killed and 200,000 displaced. Authorities have already opened smaller dams to prevent flooding, while state Power Minister K Krishnankutty said in a statement the Idukki dam, the state's largest, will also be opened if the rains continue.

  • Death Toll Rises to 35 After Heavy Rain and Landslides in Kerala

    Cleanup efforts were underway in Kerala, India, as heavy rain and landslides killed at least 35 people by October 18, reports citing officials said.This clip, posted live on Facebook on Sunday, October 17, by the Popular Front of India, shows people clearing debris off a bridge in Mundakayam.“It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Credit: Popular Front of India Kottayam District via Storyful

  • Rescue Workers Recover Bodies From Landslide in Kerala

    Rescue workers recovered the bodies of six people, including four children, who were killed in a landslide in Kokkayar, in the Indian state of Kerala, on October 17, local media reported.The landslide was caused by heavy rain, which brought flooding and landslides to the state.Reports citing officials put the total death toll from the region at 23 by October 18.Footage posted by the SDPI Kerala shows rescue workers at the landslide site.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said authorities were working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. Credit: SDPI Kerala via Storyful

  • Deadly landslides, floods in India

    At least 25 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in southwestern India, officials said Sunday, as rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris. Residents were cut off in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late Friday.

