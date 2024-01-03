Floods in Lincolnshire after Storm Henk sweeps region

More than 50 properties in Lincolnshire have been flooded due to Storm Henk, police said.

Flooding has also hit gardens, sheds and outbuildings at a further 78 properties, mainly in the area between Bourne and Sleaford.

The Environment Agency confirmed flooding was expected in 37 areas of the county on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Police said the main risk in the next few days would be surface water running from roads and fields.

Police are working with the county's Local Resilience Forum to monitor water levels and potential risk, with particular attention being paid to Torksey Lock, Shuttleworth House and the South Forty Foot Drain.

Currently, no areas are classed as "high risk" and the flooding situation has not been declared an emergency.

A police spokesperson said: "People are still advised to remain vigilant and be aware of what actions to take to protect their home and properties against flooding.

"Plans are being put in place to help minimise any potential further impact."

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had dealt with 140 flooding-related calls in the last 24 hours.

National Highways is advising drivers to allow extra time for journeys and to plan ahead.

The northbound carriageway of the A1 in Lincolnshire was closed this morning between the A52 at Grantham and the B6326 near Newark due to standing water.

