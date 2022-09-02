Floods: Mosque hopes to raise thousands for Pakistan

Haris Saleem said the mosque has raised money for aid in the past

A mosque is hoping to raise £10,000 to help people affected by flooding in Pakistan.

Flash floods and landslides along the Indus and Kabul rivers have left more than 1,100 dead, 1,600 injured and millions homeless.

As well as selling food to raise money, Worcester Mosque is appealing for cash donations.

Haris Saleem, from Worcester Muslim Welfare Association, said it has an obligation to help.

Charities and mosques across the West Midlands have launched appeals to support those affected by the flooding.

Millions have been displaced by the flooding

"We have done in the past as well, whenever an earthquake happened or flood happened, we raised money," Mr Saleem said.

"This time again Pakistan is suffering with the flood."

