Floods make thousands homeless in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

·2 min read

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Days of heavy rainfall have pelted Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, destroying dwellings and sending thousands of people to live with extended family or in communal shelters.

Just in the 24 hours to Wednesday alone, more than 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) of rain fell on the camps in Cox’s Bazar district hosting more than 800,000 Rohingya, the U.N. refugee agency said. That’s nearly half the average July rainfall in one day while more heavy downpours are expected in the next few days and the monsoon season stretches over the next three months.

“The situation is further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is currently a strict national lockdown in response to rising cases across the country,” the agency said.

The agency said it was saddened by the deaths of six people at the camps earlier this week, five in a landslide caused by the rains and a child swept away by floodwaters.

Citing initial reports, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said more than 12,000 refugees were affected by the heavy rainfall while an estimated 2,500 shelters have been damaged or destroyed. More than 5,000 refugees have temporarily been relocated to other family member’s shelters or communal facilities, the agency said in a statement.

Refugees said they were struggling to eat or drink properly.

“Due to the continuous rainfall for the last four days, today my house is full of water,” says Khatija Begum, who has five children. “We are not even able to eat.” Begum says she fears her children will drown and die in their sleep.

Cyclones, heavy monsoon rains, floods, landslides and other natural hazards are an annual difficulty in the camps. More than 700,000 Rohingya have lived in refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim ethnic group following an attack by insurgents.

The crackdown included rapes, killings and the torching of thousands of homes, and was termed ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the United Nations. While Bangladesh and Myanmar have sought to arrange repatriations, the Rohingya are too fearful to return home.

The International Organization for Migration says Cox’s Bazar district, where more than 1 million Rohingya refugees live, is one of the most disaster-prone parts of Bangladesh.

It is a delta nation crisscrossed by many rivers that gets intense rainfall regularly due to its monsoon climate and location on the Bay of Bengal, where the warm waters can generate destructive tropical cyclones.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba says Iran to start producing one of its COVID-19 vaccines

    Iran will next week become the first country outside of Cuba to start producing one of the Communist-run island's homegrown COVID-19 vaccines on an industrial scale, Cuban state-run media said on Wednesday. Both have produced a raft of experimental COVID-19 vaccines, some with patriotic names like Cuba's Soberana 2 - or Sovereign 2. Preliminary Cuban data from late-phase clinical trials suggests Soberana 2 and its other most advanced COVID-19 vaccine Abdala are among the world's most efficient, with more than 90% efficacy, although critics say they will remain skeptical until it publishes the figures in international, peer-reviewed journals.

  • Mexico says officials spent $61 million on Pegasus spyware

    Mexico’s top security official said Wednesday that two previous administrations spent $61 million to buy Pegasus spyware that has been implicated in government surveillance of opponents and journalists around the world. Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said records had been found of 31 contracts signed during the administrations of President Felipe Calderón in 2006-2012 and President Enrique Peña Nieto in 2012-18. The government said many of the contracts with the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group were signed with front companies, which are often used in Mexico to facilitate kickbacks or avoid taxes.

  • Highway crumbles following heavy rain in South Carolina, photos show

    A car was driving on the road when it collapsed.

  • Heat dome dominates U.S. weather as a "derecho" threat looms in Midwest

    The latest in a series of relentless heat waves is bringing dangerously hot temperatures to a the Central U.S. on Wednesday, and will contribute to a severe thunderstorm outbreak across the Upper Midwest. The heat will expand in scope toward the end of the week.The big picture: Heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect across 19 states, from Portland, Oregon east to Minneapolis, and running all the way south to New Orleans. Temperatures of between 10°F and 15°F above average in these a

  • Severe storms could hit Chicago area overnight

    Any storms that do move into the area will pose a high wind threat, with gusts over 65 mph, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

  • Heat wave to cover huge swath of US in coming days, bringing high temperatures to millions

    Authorities predict a high probability of above-average temperatures for much of the U.S. over the next several days as some areas hit the mid-100s.

  • Italy: Lake Como towns hit by extreme weather

    Towns around Italy's Lake Como were hit by mudslides and floods on Tuesday in another example of extreme weather phenomena that an agricultural lobby said had intensified in recent years. Italian firefighters carried out more than 60 rescues after storms wreaked havoc around the picturesque lake ringed by mountains in northern Italy. In Brienno, on the lake's western shore and the hardest hit town, 50 residents were blocked in their home when a landslide caused a gas leak.

  • Lumber Prices Are FINALLY Falling. Here's Why—and What It Means for You.

    But we're not out of the, uh, woods just yet.

  • Twin Meteor Showers Are Expected to Peak at the Same Time This Week

    The sky is showing off.

  • Small climate changes can have devastating local consequences – it happened in the Little Ice Age

    The Little Ice Age brought some bitter extremes. Pieter Bruegel the Elder, 1565In recent weeks, catastrophic floods overwhelmed towns in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, inundated subway tunnels in China, swept through northwestern Africa and triggered deadly landslides in India and Japan. Heat and drought fanned wildfires in the North American West and Siberia, contributed to water shortages in Iran, and worsened famines in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. Extremes like these are increasingly

  • Southwest monsoon rain bringing drought relief — but also dangerous flooding

    Recent monsoon rain in the Southwest is putting a dent in the extreme to exceptional drought across the region, especially in Arizona and New Mexico.

  • If summer ended today, these weather facts might just blow your mind

    As we flip towards August, temperature extremes will try to mellow out, but the heat will continually attempt to favour the West.

  • How to break out of a flooded car

    Driving through floodwaters is never recommended, but it does happen. If your car starts to flood, it can be deadly. Following these steps could save your life.

  • Dubai is coping with its 125-degree heat by using laser-beam-shooting drones to shock rainwater out of clouds

    Dubai is desperately in need of more rain. The UAE gets around four inches of rainfall per year, which makes farming close to impossible.

  • Line of dangerous storms developing in Midwest

    AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter warns of developing severe storms with destructive winds and the risk of long-term power outages in the Midwest.

  • Podcast: A drying lake in Oregon attracts the far right

    The Klamath Tribes have first rights to the lake water. Farmers don't get any this year. The tension is ripe for far-right exploitation.

  • Video shows salmon injured by unlivable water temperatures after heatwave

    A conservation group recorded the video after a heatwave in the Pacific north-west on a day when water temperatures breached 70F Red lesions and white fungus on the salmons’ bodies are the result of high water temperatures and stress. Photograph: Conrad Gowell/Courtesy of Columbia Riverkeeper Salmon in the Columbia River were exposed to unlivable water temperatures that caused them to break out in angry red lesions and white fungus in the wake of the Pacific north-west’s record-shattering heatwa

  • Welcome to Miami? A weird-looking, noodle-shaped animal was just found in a canal

    Traffic, partiers, sunshine. And now caecilians?

  • The World Needs Coffee But Don’t Look to Vietnam for Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Global coffee consumers seeking more supplies to fill the void left by the devastating frost in Brazil won’t get much relief from Vietnam.Shipments from the country, the biggest robusta coffee grower, are declining because of depleted farmer inventories, a worsening Covid-19 outbreak and a severe container shortage. Exports are likely to continue dropping through September, according to top shippers Intimex Group and Simexco Daklak.“Farmers say they have run out of beans and so ca

  • Widespread heat wave affects millions of Americans from coast to coast

    A widespread heat wave has begun across the contiguous U.S., with at least 30 million people likely to see temperatures reach or exceed 100°F by the end of the week. At least 17 states are under heat warnings or advisories on Tuesday.Why it matters: The hot weather, which comes courtesy of another heat dome building across the Southwest, Rockies and then sliding into the western Plains, will only aggravate drought conditions and worsen many of the western wildfires.Stay on top of the latest mark