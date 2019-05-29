Floods, tornadoes, snow in May: Extreme weather driven by climate change across US

Climate scientists say this is only the beginning of what will be decades of increasingly dangerous and damaging extreme weather.

This Tuesday, May 28, 2019, aerial photo shows flooded homes along the Arkansas River in Sand Spring, Okla. Communities that have seen little rain are getting hit by historic flooding along the Arkansas River thanks to downpours upstream that have prompted officials to open dams to protect some cities but inundate others with swells of water. More

Flooding along the Mississippi River is the worst it’s been since 1927. More than 50 tornadoes touched down during the Memorial Day weekend. In Denver, it snowed more than three inches last week.

Climate scientists say this is only the beginning of what will be decades of increasingly dangerous and damaging extreme weather – and there’s no question that much of it’s being driven by global warming.

The scientific data is too clear and too overwhelming to come to any other conclusion, said Richard Rood, a meteorologist and professor of climate research at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The coherent and convergent data signals climate scientists across the globe are seeing “make it extraordinarily unlikely that this is just a set of typical weather events that just happen to occur at the same time,” Rood said.

A youngster walks on the trunk of a fallen tree Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio, as cleaning efforts begin in a neighborhood damaged by a tornado storm system that passed through the area on Monday. Tens of thousands of Ohio residents were still without power or water in the aftermath of strong tornadoes that spun through the Midwest. More

Odds of dangerous weather increasing

Global warming has already increased the odds of record hot and wet events happening in 75% of North America, said Noah Diffenbaugh, a professor of climate science at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.

For dry events such as droughts, it’s 50% of North America, said Diffenbaugh, who has provided testimony and scientific expertise on climate change to the White House, the governor of California and U.S. congressional offices.

The scientific evidence is not strong enough for a definitive link between global warming and the kinds of severe thunderstorms that produce tornadoes.

The Fourth National Climate Assessment released in November found that as the planet warms because of human-caused climate change, heavy downpours are increasing in the Midwest. From the early 1990s to the mid-2010s, very heavy precipitation events in the Midwest increased by 37%. The 1,500-page congressionally mandated report was produced by the U.S. Global Change Research Program.

The report said "an increase in localized extreme precipitation and storm events can lead to an increase in flooding. River flooding in large rivers like the Mississippi, Ohio, and Missouri Rivers and their tributaries can flood surface streets and low-lying areas, resulting in drinking water contamination, evacuations, damage to buildings, injury, and death."

The United States is seeing clear increases in historical terms of severe heat, heavy rainfalls and storm-surge flooding.

“There are also many different individual extreme events for which we have robust evidence of an influence of historical global warming on the probability and/or severity of that particular event,” said Diffenbaugh.

Those events include the hot, dry summer over the central United States in 2012 that led to severe declines in crop yields, the recent California drought that lasted seven years, the storm-surge flooding during Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the record rainfall delivered to Houston by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, said Diffenbaugh.

In the Midwest, the characteristics of winters are changing, they’re getting warmer and wetter, followed by large amounts of spring rain.

“That’s a formula for flooding. You’re about to see the Mississippi enter into its longest-duration flood. You’re seeing remarkable duration in the flooding on many Midwestern rivers,” said Rood.