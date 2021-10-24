Floor & Decor Holdings' (NYSE:FND) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Floor & Decor Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$345m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$860m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Thus, Floor & Decor Holdings has an ROCE of 14%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Floor & Decor Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Floor & Decor Holdings here for free.

So How Is Floor & Decor Holdings' ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 343% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Floor & Decor Holdings has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 436% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Floor & Decor Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

While Floor & Decor Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

