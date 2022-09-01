Floppy disks in Japan: Minister declares war on old-fashioned technology

James FitzGerald - BBC News
·2 min read
Generic shot of a pile of floppy disks and CDs
Floppy disks were developed in the late 1960s but were falling out of fashion around the world three decades later

Japan's digital minister has "declared war" on floppy disks and other retro tech used by the country's bureaucrats.

Around 1,900 government procedures still require businesses to use the storage devices, plus CDs and mini-discs, Taro Kono said.

He said regulations would be updated to allow people to use online services.

Despite its reputation for innovative high-tech gadgetry, Japan is notorious for clinging to outmoded technology through its office culture.

Floppy disks - so-called because the original products were bendable - were created in the late 1960s, but were falling out of fashion three decades later thanks to more efficient storage solutions.

More than 20,000 typical disks would be needed to replicate an average memory stick storing 32GB of information.

But the legacy of the square-shaped device can still be witnessed to this day, as their visual appearance inspired the traditional "save" icon.

A Japanese government committee has discovered about 1,900 areas in which businesses are required to use storage media like floppy disks when making applications or holding data.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Mr Kono also criticised the country's lingering use of other outdated technology.

"I'm looking to get rid of the fax machine, and I still plan to do that," he said.

Turning to storage devices, he asked: "Where does one even buy a floppy disk these days?"

This is not the first time Japan has hit the headlines for its analogue habits - which remain a paradox given the country's proficiency at developing exciting new products.

Various explanations have been offered, including poor digital literacy and a bureaucratic culture with conservative attitudes.

There was shock when the country's cyber-security minister admitted in 2018 that he had never used a computer, saying he had always delegated IT tasks to his staff.

And it was not until 2019 that Japan's final pager provider closed its service, with the final private subscriber explaining that it was the preferred method of communication for his elderly mother.

Officials in the US were also discovered to still be using floppy disks to manage their nuclear weapons force during the 2010s - though this practice was reportedly scrapped by the end of the decade.

Recommended Stories

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.95, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session.

  • Russian Proxy Leader Reportedly Flees Amid Ukraine’s Kherson Counteroffensive

    ReutersA day after Ukraine announced that its long-awaited counteroffensive to take back the southern Kherson region had begun, unconfirmed reports have emerged of several villages being liberated—and at least one Russian proxy leader of the region fleeing to safety in Russia.Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of Kherson, was called out Tuesday for apparently filming a video message proclaiming Ukraine had been defeated from a Marriott hotel in Voronezh, Russia.“Russia is in Kherson forever,” St

  • Watch mom-to-be open blindfold at gender reveal party to a surprise marriage proposal

    “My heart is so full of love,” the South Carolina woman wrote on TikTok.

  • 'Where the heck is everybody?': NJ college enrollment is declining. We asked experts why

    While traditional colleges and universities see a decline in enrollment, trade and technology postsecondary schools are not.

  • KU accepting design proposals for project that includes ‘upgrade’ to football stadium

    Closing date for bids is Sept. 13.

  • Japan, eyeing military build-up, hosts Israeli defence chief

    Israel predicted increased defence exports to Japan on Tuesday as the Asian economic powerhouse signals intent to boost military spending amid more assertive Chinese conduct in the region. Tokyo has been reviewing post-World War Two caps on its armed forces budget amid growing concern Russia's invasion of Ukraine will embolden China to threaten neighbouring self-ruled Taiwan, an island it claims as its own. Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party wants to double defence spending to 2% of GDP, which would make Japan's military budget the world's third-biggest.

  • Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war

    The Vatican on Tuesday moved to defend Pope Francis from allegations he hasn’t come down hard enough on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the pontiff clearly views the war launched by Moscow as “senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious.” Last week, Ukraine summoned the top papal diplomat to complain about recent comments by Francis. At an audience a day earlier at the Vatican, Francis had referred to a national Russian TV commentator who was killed by a car bomb in Moscow as a “poor girl.”

  • In Iowa State’s season-opener, Matt Campbell will face Tom Matukewicz, his former defensive coordinator

    Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell will see a familiar face on the sidelines this Saturday during the season opener.

  • Saturday’s college football games in NC are bigger than ACC rivalries — in their own ways

    If big ACC games are the meat in the North Carolina college sports sandwich, weekends like this make everything taste good. NC State at ECU is the vinegar, UNC at App State is the slaw and the Aggie-Eagle Classic is the mayonnaise.

  • Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

    Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago.

  • Boeing customer Ryanair says MAX 10 will not be certified by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Boeing appears to have accepted it will not be able to certify its MAX 10 aircraft by a year-end deadline, but it remains possible that U.S. lawmakers could give it more time, major customer Ryanair told Reuters on Tuesday. Asked about the comments by the Irish low-cost carrier, which is currently in talks about a possible large MAX 10 order, Boeing said it remained committed to certifying and delivering the jet. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10, which can hold 230 passengers, otherwise it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law unless waived by Congress.

  • LSU linebacker enters transfer portal

    Sampah left the program for medical concerns last month, but he's been cleared and will look for a new school.

  • Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

    Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. “This rule had the opportunity to really set the path for lower income households to have increased access and affordability (for) electric vehicles, but it missed the mark,” said Roman Partida-Lopez, legal counsel for transportation equity with The Greenlining Institute. Instead, car companies will get extra credit toward their sales quotas if they make cars available to car share or other programs aimed at disadvantaged Californians.

  • Taiwan is buying US weapons, but Washington isn’t delivering them

    Congress is moving to address multibillion-dollar arms sale backlogs to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

  • Filipino teachers share how they’re adjusting to their new lives in Florida

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Onofre Bejona spent his 34th birthday riding the bus alone, readying himself for the next three years of his life. It was Aug. 14, and the teacher had arrived in Broward only a few days before from his home in Malita, a city in the southern Philippines. School was starting soon, and he wanted to understand the Broward bus system enough not to get lost, because he would ...

  • China expels ex-national security official from Communist Party

    A senior Chinese official formerly in charge of investigating corruption within the national security ministry has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and from public office after being found guilty of corruption himself. China's anti-graft watchdog announced its action against Liu Yanping, 67, on Thursday, the latest senior security official to be punished in the run-up to the party's Congress in October. A former vice minister of public security, Liu is the fourth such office-holder to be removed since 2019.

  • Brian Kelly could have been president. Instead he became a college football coach.

    How Brian Kelly's background in politics has shaped him into the college football coach he is today. He makes his debut for the Tigers on Sunday.

  • A timeline of the investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago docs

    The search of former President Donald Trump' s Mar-a-Lago club for classified documents and other government records may have come as a surprise to the public. The documents make clear that Trump had ample opportunity to return the material the government requested —- and then subpoenaed — and reveal the sheer quantity of highly sensitive documents he was keeping at the club. Then-President Donald Trump left the White House for Florida ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

  • Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Arizona attempts pivot to the center

    The move comes as a PAC allied with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pulled back on $8 million in ad buys from the Arizona race last week.

  • Poll finds 43% of Americans believe it's likely civil war will break out within the next 10 years

    Around three-fifths of the 1,500 Americans polled also believe political violence and division will increase over the next few years.