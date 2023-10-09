Florence City Council approves first reading of roundup program that could lower water bills for some
Florence City Council approves first reading of roundup program that could lower water bills for some
Florence City Council approves first reading of roundup program that could lower water bills for some
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
What parents need to know to make sure their baby's formula is suitably hot, and safe to drink.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
"I’ve done this with three pairs of patent leather shoes and it’s worked every time." The post How to break in new loafers without suffering through blisters appeared first on In The Know.
Is crime in San Francisco driving Starbucks and other consumer-facing chains away? It's complicated.
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is expanding its service area in San Francisco despite protests against robotaxis, while rival Cruise grapples with crashes and other incidents. Waymo riders can now access the service across the vast majority of SF, Waymo announced on Monday on social media site X. The company had limited rides in many of the city's northeastern neighborhoods — including Fisherman's Wharf, Embarcadero and Chinatown — to a couple thousand users. Waymo's services are still limited to folks who've made it through the company's waitlist.
Last night, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 54, which will require venture capital firms in the state to annually report the diversity of the founders they are backing. This is the United States’ first piece of legislation that aims to increase diversity within the venture capital landscape. Once the law goes into effect, any venture capital firm operating in the state (that includes VC firms headquartered in California, have operations in the state, have invested in companies that operate in or are based in the state, or have received investments from California residents) must report, for example, the race of the people they back, as well as their disability status and sexual orientation.
Wanda Fish Technologies, an Israeli food tech startup, secured $7 million in seed funding to accelerate the initial production of cultivated bluefin tuna. Cultivated, or cell-cultivated, technology involves creating animal proteins from cells without the need to slaughter the animal. In Wanda Fish’s case, the company aims to create whole-cut cultivated fish filets, starting with bluefin tuna, using muscle and fat cells to replicate the texture, flavor and nutritional value of wild-caught fish, Daphna Heffetz, company co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
The Bills got banged up and outplayed.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
A winch is something every pickup truck owner or off-roader should have. It can help get yourself or someone else out of a jam if they are stuck somewhere.
EVs may be expensive, but hybrids are a more affordable compromise, buyers find.
Help may be on the way for Americans who have been draining their retirement funds to pay bills.
The 2024 Genesis GV60 introduces Standard RWD trim with a lower price. Extends range by about 19%, lowers the GV60 entry MSRP by about 15%.
Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.
A person using generative AI -- models that generate text, images, music and more given a prompt -- could infringe on someone else's copyright through no fault of their own. In the fast-changing landscape of generative AI, companies monetizing the tech -- from startups to big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft -- are approaching IP risks from very different angles. Others have published policies to shield themselves from liability, leaving customers to foot the legal bills.
"My inner child doesn't understand but adult me is protecting us and sometimes I just be like that." The post Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents appeared first on In The Know.