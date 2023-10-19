Florence killer of police officers gets life sentence. Here’s what victims’ families said

The Vietnam veteran who killed two Florence police officers and wounded five others in a 2018 ambush-style shooting was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences in prison, while friends and family of the victims spoke about the trauma his actions caused.

Fred Hopkins, 79, pleaded guilty to the murder and attempted murder charges last week in exchange for avoiding what was expected to be a lengthy death penalty trial.

State Judge Eugene “Bubba” Griffith gave Hopkins two consecutive life sentences for the murders and five consecutive 30-year sentences for attempted murder in the woundings of five other officers.

On Oct. 3 2018, the disbarred lawyer fired from his second-story window at the officers who were coming to serve a search warrant in a sexual abuse case that ultimately ended in his son pleading guilty.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died the day of the shooting and Florence County Sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner was wounded and died weeks later. Their names are etched together on a statue below the word “COURAGE” right outside the Florence County Judicial Center, where the sentence was issued.

Fellow Florence County investigators Ben Price and Sarah Miller recounted joining Turner to serve that warrant and time slowing down when the gunfire began and the tremendous pain they suffered seeing their colleague and friend motionless at the bottom of the stairs.

“He’s a cruel and evil being,” said Miller, who was one of the five wounded and thought she would die that day.

Both chided Hopkins for using his military experience as an excuse — the defense presented evidence Thursday that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder — while urging those in the courtroom to spend more of their focus on the heroic actions of their fellow officers and first responders that jumped into action.

“I witnessed heroism most of the country only sees in movies or television shows,” Price said.

Family members of Carraway, who was fatally shot in the chest shortly after arriving on the scene, described their loved one as a larger-than-life protector whose death has left a gaping hole in their lives.

“Your heinous crime only catapulted his legacy,” Allison Carraway, the sergeant’s widow, said in the direction of Hopkins.

The longtime officer and Air Force veteran was nearing retirement, according to his son, Terrence Rashad Carraway, who lamented that his father couldn’t attend his wedding or meet his grandchild.

Turner, who was known to family as Maxine and described as “one of the most beautiful human beings ever born,” fought for 19 days in the hospital, including multiple surgeries and both of her legs amputated, before dying from her injuries.

Prosecutors told Judge Griffith that Turner was Hopkins’ initial target due to her investigation of his son, and they emphasized that he shot her a second time after she was already down and defenseless.

Her mother, Katie Godwin, initially wanted the “spineless coward” Hopkins to receive the death penalty but later decided she’d rather he suffer longer in the general prison population, she wrote in a statement read by her niece.

While her death deprived her the chance to start her own family and explore the world, Godwin stressed that Hopkins could not stop her daughter’s continued impact. The Farrah Turner Foundation was created to protect and serve children who are victims of sexual abuse and assault.

“You can’t kill what won’t die,” Godwin’s statement read. “She lives on in me, her siblings, her family and everyone that loved her.”

Hopkins, who appeared in a wheelchair, chose not to speak during the hearing.

The shooting resulted in a two-hour standoff, and police used a bulletproof military vehicle to collect wounded officers before Hopkins surrendered to a negotiator.

The case was investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at the request of Florence County law enforcement.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who was at Thursday’s sentencing hearing, said later, “This was probably the bloodiest day for law enforcement in state history — two officers killed and five wounded. It was a massive crime scene, spread over 300 yards, with hundreds of bullets having been fired by Fred Hopkins as well as law enforcement.”

Lott said, “It was a just sentence, bringing some closure to the families. They’ve waited five years for this. They were able to tell Fred Hopkins to his face how they feel about him. It will bring some peace to their minds.”

State reporter John Monk contributed to this story.