Florence man accused of striking brother with power tool

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 42-year-old man was arrested by Florence Police after they say he hit his brother with a power tool.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) said officers responded to a domestic incident on Saturday, February 10 on Baker Drive.

While investigating, officers found Michael Hayth, 42, had struck his 28-year-old brother in the head with a power tool.

Hayth was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, menacing, harassment, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and released after posting a $3,500 bond.

Officials say the brother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

