Florence man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident

TRENTON - A Burlington County man is accused of fleeing a traffic accident that killed a man here last year.

Lemark Norwood, 44, of Florence was allegedly driving a vehicle that struck 35-year-old Celso Rivera around 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 29, the prosecutor's office said.

Police officers provided emergency first aid to Rivera, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at Route 129 and Lalor Street, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Two detectives — Ryan Minnick of the prosecutor's office and Nicholas Morgante of Trenton's police department — worked for months to identify a suspect in the case.

The investigators reviewed data from automated license plates readers, combed through surveillance video and located and interviewed witnesses who were near the accident scene, the prosecutor's office said.

The detectives determined Norwood was driving a blue 2017 Mercedes Benz E400 in the area on the morning of the crash.

The car, found parked outside Norwood's home on Challander Way in September 2021, had damage to the front hood, including a dent on the driver's side with a paint chip missing, the prosecutor's office said.

After a continuing investigation, Norwood was recently charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and endangering an injured victim.

The charges are only allegations. Norwood has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Lemark Norwood of Florence accused of leaving fatal accident in Trenton