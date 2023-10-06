New Florence man claims he was targeted for retribution by police over officer's killing

Oct. 5—A New Florence man told jurors he was he severely beaten and blinded in his left eye with a targeted shot from a Taser as retribution for his role in the the 2015 death of a police officer.

Ray A. Shetler Jr., 39, testified that a group of masked police officers and sheriff's deputies punched, kicked and assaulted him as he was covered by a blanket and wedged between a wall and a futon when they stormed into a mobile home to arrest him for failure to appear at a probation violation court hearing.

"They were all dressed as killers. One jumped on me, and another started beating on my face with a mag light," Shetler testified Thursday. "I'm screaming, 'Please help me.' Then one put a Taser up to my eye, said, 'This is for Reed,' and pulled the trigger."

Shetler is on trial on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disarming a law enforcement official in connection with the Dec. 7, 2021, incident. Prosecutors contend Shetler viciously fought with police and injured one deputy sheriff during the altercation that followed as police attempted to take him into custody.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Friday morning after lawyers make their closing arguments.

The incident followed a four-day manhunt related to a probation violation that stemmed from a 2018 theft conviction. In that case, Shetler was convicted of stealing a truck during a getaway attempt after the fatal shooting of St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed in New Florence.

Reed was shot and killed when he and Shetler exchanged gunfire as the officer responded to a domestic violence report.

Shelter on Thursday told jurors he knew a warrant was out for his arrest in December 2021 and intentionally hid in local woods because he believed he was targeted by police for retribution over his acquittal on homicide charges in connection with Reed's death.

"I figured they would find me and put an (expletive) whooping on me, retaliate," Shetler said.

He claimed he had intended to turn himself in to authorities the following day and stopped by the New Florence trailer to say goodbye to his girlfriend when about 10 state police troopers and sheriff's deputies showed up at the residence.

Westmoreland County Deputy Sheriff Irving Shipley testified this that week he was headbutted by Shetler, who attempted to disarm him during what other law enforcement officials described as violent confrontation initiated by Shetler. Prosecutors contend the deputy suffered a concussion and torn rotator cuff during the melee.

Shetler was shot in the left eye with a Taser and suffered head injuries. Shetler, at his request, was allowed to walk along the front of the jury box to show his injured eye.

Shetler testified he hid from police. He denied resisting arrest or throwing any punches during the arrest.

"I knew I should have turned myself in. I didn't know how to go about it," Shetler testified. "I didn't trust police. I wasn't sure if they would kill me. I knew it was a lose-lose situation dealing with these police officers. I don't think I will trust a police officer ever again because of the beating I took."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .