Florence man faces sex abuse, voyeurism charges in Lawrence County

Feb. 25—MOULTON — A Florence man has been arrested and charged with first-degree voyeurism and sexual abuse, according to court records.

Bryant Darby Burgess, 38, Chisholm Road, Florence, was arrested Friday after the allegations of voyeurism arose, according to a motion filed by Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett.

Additional allegations were presented to law enforcement on Sunday that provided probable cause the defendant also committed the crime of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old, the motion indicates.

The victim is the same person in both instances, court records show.

A $30,000 bond was set in the sexual abuse case, and a $15,000 bond was set for the voyeurism charge.

According to Alabama Code 13a-11-41, a person commits the crime of voyeurism in the first degree "if for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person, he or she knowingly photographs or films the intimate areas of another person, whether through, under, or around clothing, without that person's knowledge and consent and under circumstances where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, whether in a public or private place."

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said Burgess is being held without bond on one of the charges.

The district attorney's motion asks the court to prohibit Burgess from having contact with the victim, or the mother of the victim, as the case continues through the judicial system.

The motion states that after providing information to law enforcement authorities and officials with the Department of Human Resources, the mother of the victim is fearful of retribution or pressure from Burgess.

The motion asks the court to prohibit Burgess from "directly or indirectly contacting, communicating or being in the same proximity" as the victim and the victim's mother.

The motion was filed Monday.

Sandlin said he suspects Burgess is being held without bond until a judge can hear the motion.

