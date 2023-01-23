Florence man gets 15 years for production of child pornography

A Florence man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing and distributing child porn images, authorities said.

Joseph Leslie Reichard, 23, was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child and production of child pornography, according to a news release from the United States attorney's office. He was sentenced Friday, the release said.

"This defendant used his cell phone to photograph and distribute despicable acts of sexual abuse against defenseless children,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in the release.“Limiting the availability of child sexual abuse begins with cracking down directly on offenders likeReichard, who can expect to face the harshest penalties under federal law.”

The sexually explicit pictures that investigators found on Reichard's cellphone were three images of a girl between the ages of 1 and 3, including a photo that showed she was still in diapers, according to the criminal complaint. Reichard took the pictures and sent them to another person in Pennsylvania, the complaint said.

Authorities started to investigate Reichard after another person told them in October 2021 that he had received child pornography images from a user, later identified as Reichard, through an internet chat room, the complaint said.

It said the chat room was available through an instant messaging application known as Kik Messenger. Kik Messenger allows users to register without a phone number "and generally prevents users from beinglocated through any other information other than their chosen name," the complaint said.

"Kik has become a popular means for individuals to trade child pornography images," according to the complaint.

The complaint did not say how investigators traced Reichard's postings to him. Investigators conducted a search warrant at Reichard's home in Florence in March, and he was arrested that month. Florence is about 13 miles west of Georgetown in Williamson County.

Reichard told investigators during the search that he had taken three child pornography pictures with his phone, the complaint said. It said Reichard also told authorities he had sent the images to another user on Kik Messenger.

