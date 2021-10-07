New Florence man jailed without bail for pointing gun at 3 relatives

Oct. 7—A New Florence man was jailed without bail Wednesday after state police said he pointed a gun at three family members, one of whom had just picked him up from police custody, according to court papers.

Corey Kaufman, 49, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and terroristic threats.

Troopers said a relative picked Kaufman up Tuesday from Ligonier Valley police custody and took him home. The relative told investigators that Kaufman was intoxicated and argumentative.

Kaufman got a beer and a pistol once home and pointed the weapon at two relatives, threatening to kill them, police said. He then pointed the gun at a wall and pulled the trigger but the weapon did not fire, according to court papers.

Another relative reported that Kaufman pointed the weapon at him from the porch of the home. The relative said he took the gun, which was loaded at the time. Kaufman told investigators that he waved the pistol in a family member's face and threatened to use it, according to court papers.

Kaufman was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .