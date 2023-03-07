Florence man sues Aiken Department of Public Safety, officer after suffering medical incident at traffic stop

Mar. 6—A Florence man is suing the Aiken Department of Public Safety and a public safety officer for wrongful imprisonment, medical injuries, emotional distress, malicious prosecution and abuse of process after suffering a medical emergency during a traffic stop in February 2021.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 27, 2022 in the Second Judicial Court of Common Pleas, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety and officer Taylor Moore are named as defendants.

The plaintiff, Bryan Ransom, states that the defendants intentionally and unlawfully detained him for an unreasonable manner and for a length of time, which caused mental and emotional distress, the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff is asking for actual and punitive damages from a jury.

The plaintiff is also suing for abuse of process, which includes mental harm, public arrest, shame, incarceration, incidental expenses, attorney fees and gross negligence.

The lawsuit states that the defendants didn't have probable cause to charge Ransom, but continued to pursue criminal charges.

Days after his arrest, the plaintiff hired an attorney for the disorderly conduct charge, which was dismissed by the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitors Office six months later.

Traffic stop

Ransom, of Florence, was driving his vehicle within the city limits of Aiken and suffered a medical emergency and pulled over at a gas station, according to the lawsuit.

While at the gas station, Ransom experienced partial paralysis and a gas station employee called 911 and informed the dispatcher the plaintiff looked unwell.

Police responded to the area of East Pine Log and Banks Mill roads in reference to a driving complaint, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Dispatch advised that a vehicle was driving in and out of traffic lanes and nearly causing a collision with other vehicles, according to the report.

Once Moore arrived at the scene, Ransom appeared to be confused, wouldn't speak, was sweating and was red and flushed in the face, the report said.

Moore asked Ransom to roll down his window but he refused, and Ransom was showing traits consistent with someone who is intoxicated including a droopy facial expression, slow movements and confusion, the report said.

Moore and another officer asked Ransom to step out of the vehicle, and after opening the door, Moore noticed a sweet odor coming from inside the vehicle.

Police said Ransom refused to comply, so he was detained, the report said.

Once Ransom arrived at the APDS headquarters, he began to speak with Moore and indicated he was unaware of where he was or what happened between law enforcement and him, the report said.

Ransom explained to police he suffers from "debilitating and constant strokes," and believed he had a stroke, according to the report.

Ransom said the last thing he remembered was sitting at the intersection of Banks Mill and East Pine Log roads, attempting to make a left turn onto East Pine Log Road and feeling fuzzy and dizzy and pulling over, the report said.

Ransom was given a breathalyzer test, which came back 0.00%, and he was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, according to the report.

The lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, officers noted Ransom's "droopy facial expression" but failed to recognize the plaintiff was suffering a medical emergency and instead presumed Ransom was intoxicated.

The lawsuit states that Moore and other public safety officers were trained as first responders and were trained to recognize when someone is suffering medical distress, but failed to recognize it in this instance.

After a brief interaction with officers, Ransom was "forcefully and excessively" removed from his vehicle and thrown to the ground at which time officers used multiple knee strikes and caused injuries, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff's dog was also struck by police, the lawsuit said.

Ransom didn't make any threats to the officers or use force against the officers, according to the lawsuit.

Ransom was handcuffed and placed into Moore's patrol care and was arrested for intoxication despite no evidence and probable cause, the lawsuit said.

As he was being transported by Moore, Ransom's condition began to change and he was able to speak, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Moore had the duty to recognize this change in condition as being related to a medical emergency and failed to do so .

Moore persisted in obtaining a result from the breathalyzer and otherwise failed to seek immediate medical help for Ransom, the lawsuit said.

After receiving the results of the breathalyzer indicated Ransom was not intoxicated, Moore told Ransom he was not going to be charged with driving while intoxicated, but would be charged with disorderly conduct, according to the lawsuit.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety declined to comment on the lawsuit. Ransom's attorney did not respond to phone calls from the Aiken Standard.