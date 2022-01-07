New Florence man's preliminary hearing continued

Jan. 7—LIGONIER — The preliminary hearing has been continued for a New Florence man charged with assaulting a Westmoreland County sheriff's deputy last month during his arrest on a bench warrant.

Ray Shetler Jr., 37, is now scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Jan. 21.

Shetler, who was acquitted of murder in 2019 in the shooting death of St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed, was arrested in December on a warrant that was issued because he failed a drug test and did not appear for a probation violation hearing, investigators said.

He was found several days later underneath a futon inside a St. Clair Township mobile home — and is accused of headbutting and concussing a deputy who tried to arrest him.

Shetler sustained head and eye injuries while being apprehended — and told media Dec. 17 that he was "attacked" by officers.

Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert and the state troopers who filed charges have said Shetler was taken into custody by force after he resisted arrest and concussed the deputy. Albert has maintained that Shetler was high on methamphetamine and put up an unnecessary "struggle."

A previous hearing date was continued by prosecutors who said the injured deputy — a key witness — was not yet medically cleared to testify.