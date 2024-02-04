Florence Police car catches fire after chase

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence Police Department patrol car caught fire Saturday afternoon after officers were involved in a chase.

According to the department, officers were attempting to stop another car that had been reported stolen. The driver of that car started a chase before all three people inside the car got out and ran on foot. Officers continued to chase the three people, leaving their patrol car.

After the officers were able to catch the three people from the car, they were alerted by another person that their patrol car had caught fire. The department says it believes the fire was a result of a mechanical failure.

FPD said they are thankful that no officers were injured in the fire.

