Florence Police looking for missing 64-year-old man

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man it says may have a condition that impairs his judgment.

FPD identified the man as 64-year-old Richard Carl Duncan. He is described as 5’10” tall and weighing around 180 Ibs. Duncan has brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

The department said Duncan was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Friday near Veterans Drive in Florence.

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts should contact Florence Police at (256) 760-6610 or call 911.

