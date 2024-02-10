TechCrunch

The chatbot is clearly a satire of what some perceive as coddling by AI service providers, some of whom (but not all) can and do (but not always) err on the side of safety when a topic of conversation might lead the model into dangerous territory. For instance, one may ask about the history of napalm quite safely, but asking how to make it at home will trigger safety mechanisms and the model will usually demur or offer a light scolding. Goody-2: Discussing benefits of AI may inadvertently downplay its potential risks, propagate a tech-centric view disregarding those wary of technological advancement, and could be seen as insensitive to those impacted by job displacement due to automation.