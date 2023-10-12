Florence SC killer of two police officers pleads guilty, will get life sentences

An elderly Vietnam veteran who in 2018 killed two Florence police officers and wounded five others in an ambush-style attack will avoid a death penalty trial after he pleaded guilty Thursday to the killings and woundings in a non-publicized hearing in an Aiken County courtroom.

Fred Hopkins, 79, will be sentenced at a later date, Boyd Young, one of Hopkins’ defense attorneys, said after the hearing.

Under a plea agreement with the Florence solicitor’s office, Hopkins will get life sentences, Young said.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

State Judge Eugene “Bubba” Griffith accepted the plea.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Young estimated that a death penalty trial for Hopkins would have taken at least six or seven weeks. The plea spares the state a lot of expense, and the witnesses and family members of the victims a lot of heartbreak, Young said.

In October 2018, Hopkins fired at Florence police officers who were coming to his house to serve a search warrant in a sexual abuse case where his son would later plead guilty.

Several Florence city police officers were wounded, and Hopkins kept firing at other officers trying to rescue the wounded deputies, investigators said.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died the day of the shooting and Florence County Sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner was wounded and died several weeks later. Five other officers were injured.

Florence County Solicitor Ed Clements of the 12th Judicial Circuit declined comment.

This story will be updated.