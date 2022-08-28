Florence shooting leaves 24-year-old dead

One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting early Sunday in Florence, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to Major Philip Ridgell, deputies were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to the 100 block of Becky Court after a shooting was reported.

Officials said the suspect, Robert Sano, 23, of Erlanger, pulled up to a residence on the street and encountered another man, Skyelor Centers, 24, of Florence.

Centers walked up to his car and confronted Sano. Sano then fired two shots and hit Centers in the upper body, Ridgell said.

Witnesses and deputies performed "life-saving measures" before Centers was pronounced dead on scene.

Sano did not flee the scene, and deputies arrested him on site. A gun was found in his car, Ridgell said.

Sano is booked in the Boone County jail on a manslaughter charge. Court dates weren't available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Erlanger man arrested in Florence shooting, Boone County sheriff says