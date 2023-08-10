Florence woman admits lending SUV for robbery in which man was killed for just $6

A Florence woman has admitted to providing an SUV to two people who prosecutors say robbed and killed a 60-year-old man who was walking home from work in Covington.

Brooke Lauren Shepard, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to facilitation of murder and facilitation of robbery. She's the third person charged in connection with Virgil Stewart's August 2022 death.

Zachary Holden Jr., 21, was sentenced July 17 to life in prison after he admitted to shooting Stewart. The accused getaway driver, 32-year-old Latoya Dale, is charged with murder and robbery. Her case is still pending, court records show, though she's expected to appear in court in October for a change of plea hearing.

Shepard's guilty plea came shortly after she waived her right to an indictment and allowed prosecutors to file charges late last month without first presenting the case to a grand jury, according to court filings.

She was just arraigned in Kenton County Circuit Court on Monday, court records show.

On Aug. 18, 2022, Covington police found Stewart unconscious with a gunshot wound on the 15th Street viaduct over the railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street. He later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Investigators reviewed footage from security cameras near the scene and found a 2005 Ford Expedition was the only vehicle to leave the area after the shooting, investigators said in court filings. That vehicle was registered to Shepard.

Police later identified Dale, Shepard's girlfriend, as the person driving the SUV that night.

Dale was interviewed by detectives a little less than a month after the killing and she identified the shooter as Holden, who was in a relationship with Dale's cousin at the time, investigators said. She told detectives she and Holden planned to rob drug dealers with whom they'd been in contact on Facebook.

When one drug dealer didn't show for an arranged meetup, investigators said, Holden became frustrated and decided to rob the next person to walk by. That person just happened to be Stewart.

Story continues

Dale told police that Holden shot Stewart and came away from the robbery with just $6, according to investigators.

Shepard let Dale use the SUV that night to carry out the robberies, investigators said, adding that Shepard also operated a fake Facebook page under the name "Lucia Mateo" to lure potential victims.

During a hearing on Thursday, Shepard said she knew of the robbery scheme organized by Dale and Holden.

Texts between Shepard and Dale seemingly corroborated her knowledge of the plot, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

"Hit the whitey first," Shepard said in a text to Dale on the night of the killing, according to the complaint.

"The girl?" Dale responds.

"Yes, she will be scared," Shepard replies.

Prosecutors are recommending Shepard serve a total of 10 years in prison. She's scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Kate Molloy for sentencing on Sept. 25.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman pleads guilty in robbery, killing of man walking home from work