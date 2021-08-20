New Florence woman jailed on $25K bond, accused of assaulting police, relative

Aug. 19—A New Florence woman accused of fighting with a relative in his St. Clair apartment Thursday also is charged with resisting arrest for allegedly kicking and spitting on police who took her into custody.

Margaret Durler, 43, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of resisting arrest and simple assault in connection with the incidents at 7 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment on 14th Street.

Township police Capt. Karl Kinkopf said officers were called to quell a domestic disturbance where a man reported he was assaulted and scratched by Durler during an argument. Police reports indicated the man was fearful he would be further harmed by Durler if she was not removed from his residence.

Durler began screaming and physically resisting police as she was taken into custody, placed in handcuffs and taken to the patrol car, Kinkopf wrote in court documents. He contacted Ligonier Valley police for assistance as he took Durler to the station for processing.

Durler was "flailing her legs," spitting on officers and screaming as police carried her from the patrol car to the police station, Kinkopf reported. "While struggling ... Durler said she would rather shoot herself in the (expletive) head than remain in handcuffs."

She twice kicked the Ligonier Valley officer, Kinkopf wrote.

Durler is scheduled to appear Oct. 13 before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio in connection with her arrest June 5 by St. Clair police on charges of harassment, simple assault and theft, according to online dockets.

She was ordered held in the county prison on the new complaints after failing to post $25,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Aug. 27.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .