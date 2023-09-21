Florence woman, North Bend man arrested

Sep. 20—A Florence woman and a North Bend man were arrested in a robbery case in Winston.

Winston Police announced the arrests Sept. 11. Information from WPD said on August 24, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Fox Den on Northwest Douglas Boulevard in Winston. Officers began investigating and developed leads on two suspects. On Thursday, officers learned their location. A search warrant was executed at a home in the 2200 block of Melrose Road in Roseburg. 36-year old Robin Thatcher of Florence and 38-year old Donald Leckland of North Bend were taken into custody.

Both were charged with second degree counts of robbery and theft, menacing, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Leckland was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Leckland was held on $50,000 bail while Thatcher was detained on $25,000 bail.

Winston Police Department was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Sutherlin Police Department.