Flores to appear in court April 12

Mar. 14—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic activist James Flores, who is accused of having altercations with town staff and police in two separate incidents, will appear in court again for both cases in April.

Flores had his cases continued when he appeared at Danielson Superior Court this week.

He is due to appear in court again April 12.

Flores was charged with disorderly conduct, first- degree criminal trespassing on public land, two counts of interfering with an officer/ resisting and two counts of assault on a public safety officer, emergency medical personnel, public transit personnel or health care worker.

According to the court website, court officials are awaiting pleas.

Initially, he was issued a total of $11,500 in bonds. But he was released from custody on a promise to appear, according to the court.

Flores, a former member of the Windham Town Council, was arrested in connection with an altercation involving town staff last May 3 and an altercation with police last June 4, according to court documents.

The disorderly conduct and trespassing charges stem from the May 3 incident and the other charges are related to the June 4 incident.

Supporters protested about Flores' arrests during demonstrations in front of the Willimantic Police Department headquarters last June.

Flores also protested about his arrests on March 3 as part of his "Justice for James" campaign, demanding police do a more thorough investigation in connection with his arrest.

In November, Flores ran, and lost, for mayor on the Green Party ticket.

