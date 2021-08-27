Flores to appear in court Oct. 14

Aug. 26—DANIELSON — Willimantic activist James Flores, accused of having altercations with town staff and police during two separate incidents, will appear in court again for both cases in October.

Flores Tuesday had his cases continued in Danielson Superior Court and he is scheduled to appear again Oct. 14.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal trespassing on public land, two counts of interfering with an officer/resisting and two counts of assault on a public safety officer, emergency medical personnel, public transit personnel or health care worker.

The court website indicates court officials are waiting for a plea from Flores.

Flores, a former Democratic member of the Windham Town Council, was arrested in connection with an altercation involving town staff on May 3 and an altercation with police on June 4, according to court documents.

The disorderly conduct and trespassing charges stem from the May 3 incident and the other charges are related to the June 4 incident.

The disorderly conduct, trespassing and interfering with an officer/resisting charges are misdemeanors and the assault charges are felonies. According to the court website, Flores is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court again on Oct. 14 for both of his cases. Initially, Flores was issued a total of $ 11,500 in bonds. However, he was released from custody on a promise to appear, according to the court website.

Supporters protested about Flores' arrest during demonstrations in front of the Willimantic Police Department station in June. Supporters also advocated for Flores during the July 7 town council meeting.

Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter-@ mwarrentc.

Court officials are waiting for a plea from Flores.