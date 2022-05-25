Flores claims his civil rights were violated

May 24—WILLIMANTIC — A Rocky Hill law firm is currently investigating a complaint filed by Willimantic resident James Flores, who claimed the Willimantic Police and Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers have violated his civil rights. The complaint addresses a situation between Flores and town staff at town hall on May 3, which led police to arrest Flores.

The complaint was filed with the town on Feb. 18.

"Everyone knows that my arrest and imprisonment was racially and politically-motivated," Flores wrote in his complaint.

He spoke about his fight against racism, homophobia and misogyny in town, noting he also fought for the creation of the civilian review board, which would review complaints against Willimantic Police.

The town council has not yet decided whether to establish the civilian review board.

Flores claimed the arrest was an attempt to "silence him."

He could not be reached for additional comment on Monday.

Flores is a well-known activist who once served on the Windham Town Council.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and first- degree criminal trespassing on public land in connection with the May 3 incident.

In addition to the May 3 incident, he was arrested after police approached him on June 4 to issue an arrest warrant. During that incident, Flores engaged police in an altercation after they stopped him as he was walking near town hall. According to the arrest affidavit, officers were injured during the altercation.

Flores was charged with two counts of interfering with an officer/resisting and two counts of assault on a public safety officer/EMT/transit worker/ health care worker in connection with the June 4 incident.

