Florida 14-year-old killed in unsolved 'deliberate act,' police say

The mysterious unsolved killing of a Florida 14-year-old in Palm Beach Gardens rattled residents and attracted assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies as investigators look for clues.

Ryan Rogers left his family’s home for an evening bike ride on Nov. 15 – and didn’t return. Authorities found him dead the next day on Central Boulevard, between PGA Boulevard and Donald Ross Road near the I-95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens.

He left around 6:39 p.m., according to police. His family filed a missing person report at 10:30.

Police recovered his body on the side of a road the next day, and officials ruled the manner of his death a homicide but have not yet released the cause.

"The cause of death is not being disclosed at this time," police said on Nov. 20. "However, Rogers’ death was not the result of a traffic-related collision."

Four days later, investigators said they’d determined Ryan’s death to be "a deliberate act."

As of Tuesday, police have not named any suspects or persons of interest, and they said Monday that federal and other local investigators were assisting with the case.

Police are asking anyone who "witnessed something out of the ordinary" in the area between 6:30 and 9 p.m. that evening to call them at 561-799-4445. They added that anyone who encounters "suspicious persons" should call police and not confront them directly.

Although social media users have reported creepy sightings of a man in all black wearing a ski mask around town, police said they investigated those claims and ruled out a connection.

Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information that cracks the case.