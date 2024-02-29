Florida’s 2024 presidential primary: Here’s what you need to know

Early voting in Florida’s March 19 presidential primary kicks off Monday in Central Florida

The focus will be on the GOP presidential contest between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Other candidates, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, are still on the ballot despite the governor’s withdrawal from the race in early January.

Democrats don’t have a say because the party canceled their presidential primary.

City elections also will be on the ballot for voters who live in those communities in Orange County.

Here’s what you need to know.

How and where to vote: Orange County has 20 early voting locations, and polls are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily from Monday through March 17.

Early voting in Seminole County will run from March 9-16 at seven locations with polls open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In Osceola County, early voting will run from March 9-17 at nine locations with polls open from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Lake County early voting will run from March 7-16 at 12 locations with polls open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Election officials advise voters to bring photo identification. The deadline to request a mail ballot is March 7.

On Election Day on March 19, voters must report to their assigned precinct.

GOP primary closed, city races open: Florida is a closed-primary state, meaning you must be a registered Republican to vote in the GOP presidential primary. The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation was Feb. 20.

Voters of all party affiliations will be able to cast ballots in a variety of local races. In Orange County, municipal elections are being held in Apopka, Eatonville, Edgewood, Maitland, Oakland, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Winter Park.

Voters can cast ballots in those races at any of the early-voting locations, election officials said.

No Democratic primary: The Florida Democratic Primary’s executive committee decided in November to name incumbent President Donald Biden as its only candidate. Under Florida rules, he is declared the automatic winner of the state’s Democratic party.

That decision angered one of his rivals, Dean Phillips, a Minnesota congressman pursuing a long-shot bid for the nomination. A federal judge rejected an attempt earlier this year to require a Democratic primary to be held in March in Florida.

Who’s on the ballot?: Trump is the heavy favorite against Haley, who has vowed to stay in the race despite losing in early primary states, including her home state of South Carolina.

Voters will also see candidates who have suspended their campaigns, including DeSantis. The deadline for finalizing the ballot was in December before the Iowa caucuses dominated by Trump.