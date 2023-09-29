An in-home security camera captured the shocking moment a 3-year-old in Florida wandered over to a loaded gun and shot herself while her relative was preoccupied watching a football game on his laptop.

The incident in the Goulds, Florida, home captured the child walking over to a couch and hoisting herself up before grabbing the loaded handgun and accidentally shooting herself.

A 3-year-old girl is seen picking up a loaded handgun while her relative is engrossed in his laptop.

Miami-Dade County police said in a press release that her relative, 23-year-old Orlando Young, was supposed to be watching the toddler, but instead was engrossed in the football game.

Young is seen on the security camera pacing the living room and celebrating the game while holding a laptop, without noticing the girl had discovered his handgun.

Moments after picking up the handgun, it discharges into her hand.

Orlando Young was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. The Department of Children and Families was also notified.

Panic quickly ensues as Young looks up and rushes over to the tot to check her injury with other people dashing into the room.

Police say that family quickly took the young girl to the hospital, where she was treated for her wound.

Authorities said that upon further investigation, they arrested and charged Young for child neglect with great bodily harm.





Original article source: Florida 3-year-old shoots herself in hand with loaded gun while relative is glued to football game: video