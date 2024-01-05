Florida abortion rights amendment gets enough signatures to make ballot

Abortion rights supporters rally at Orlando City Hall before heading out on a march through downtown in 2022. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petition in Florida has gathered enough signatures to place an amendment legalizing abortion up to 24 weeks on the ballot in November. Next the language of the amendment must pass the state Supreme Court.

Floridians Protecting Freedom, one of a coalition of groups working to place the amendment on the ballot, announced Friday that 910,946 signatures have been verified. The amendment requires about 891,000 signatures from at least 14 of the state's 28 congressional districts to be eligible for the ballot.

"Today is a big day for all Floridians!" Floridians Protecting Freedom tweeted. "The Division of Elections is reporting that #AbortionOnTheBallot has 910,946 verified signatures, enough to qualify for the 2024 election! What a huge milestone for abortion access in our state!"

The Division of Elections reported 911,027 signatures had been validated by Friday morning, including some from all 28 congressional districts.

The ballot measure still has hurdles to clear before November.

The Florida Supreme Court is weighing a 15-week abortion ban that was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. Last year, DeSantis signed a new six-week ban. Neither is in effect due to court challenges. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Florida's Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody is challenging the language of the proposed ballot measure at the Florida Supreme Court. Moody alleges the language of the measure -- the question voters would face on the ballot -- is designed to trick voters. She has asked the court to deny the ballot initiative despite it meeting signature requirements.

The proposed ballot title reads "Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion."

The ballot summary reads, "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion."

Moody argues that the word "viability" is too broad or vague and could be understood to mean different things.

According to Florida's 2023 statutes, viability is defined as the "stage of fetal development when the life of a fetus is sustainable outside the womb through standard medical measures."

Oral arguments over the ballot measure are scheduled for Feb. 7.

The court is weighing a 15-week abortion ban that was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. Last year, DeSantis signed a new six-week ban. Neither is in effect due to the challenge brought to the court by healthcare providers.

If the proposed amendment passes by vote in November, both bans would be effectively overruled.

For an amendment to Florida's constitution to pass, it must receive 60% approval from voters. This is a higher threshold than many states that require a simple majority to pass.

"Make no mistake: We will put abortion on the ballot in 2024 and take back the rights that have been stolen," state Sen. Lauren Book, Florida's senate minority leader, tweeted.

Several more states have similar ballot measures either collecting signatures or that have recently been placed before voters.

Maryland and New York will have changes to their constitutional language proposed on the ballot in November. Ohio voters approved an amendment last November that codifies the right to seek an abortion and for healthcare providers to provide an abortion without facing punishment.

Minnesota, South Dakota and Arizona are among other states that are circulating petitions to add similar amendments to the ballot this year.