Florida’s Adam Johnson, iconic face of Jan. 6, faces sentencing Friday

When rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, one face among them, that of a Florida man, would become an icon of the day’s events.

In the picture, Adam Johnson stood in the Rotunda, a blue stocking cap reading “Trump” and “45″ over his blonde locks. He flashed a mischievous smile, waving with one hand and gripping lectern bearing the seal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The photo quickly spread around the world amid news of the assault on Congress while it tried to certify the 2020 election results. Almost as quickly, the image helped FBI agents identify and arrest Johnson.

On Friday morning, the matter of United States of America v. Adam Johnson is set to conclude in Washington, D.C. The 37-year-old stay-at-home father of five, who is married to a doctor and has never been in serious trouble before, faces sentencing for his role in the riot.

Prosecutors are seeking a 90-day term of incarceration. Defense attorneys want a judge to spare him jail time.

Johnson acknowledges that his actions Jan. 6 made the situation worse, his defense attorneys said. They said he has already suffered consequences, including threats and public ridicule.

“As he stands before the court today, he deeply regrets his participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” attorneys David Bigney and Dan Eckhart wrote in a sentencing memo. “The damage and violence inflicted on that date by others is contrary to everything he believes in. He has no history of violence and does not condone it.”

Johnson pleaded guilty in November to a single charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Although the charge is a misdemeanor akin to trespassing, prosecutors noted that Johnson saw and encouraged the violent acts of other rioters as they assaulted police and destroyed property.

His actions “illustrate his sense of entitlement and privilege,” prosecutor Jessica Arco wrote. “The now-viral podium photo portrays Johnson as confident, arguably gleeful, while converting government property to his own use during an unlawful siege of the Capitol.”

Johnson’s journey to the Capitol began the day before, when he flew from Florida with a friend to attend the political rally for President Donald Trump that preceded the riot. He attended another rally the day before and, according to prosecutors, posted a Facebook photo of himself with the caption “Riot!!!”

On Jan. 6, Johnson and his friend attended the “Stop the Steal” rally and heard speeches by the former president and others. When the crowd moved on the Capitol, Johnson and his friend followed, prosecutors wrote. He saw the mob assaulting police officers, recorded a video of someone grabbing an officer’s baton, and at one point was exposed to tear gas.

He climbed scaffolding beside the building and entered with others through the Senate wing door, prosecutors wrote. He marched through an office. He posed for a photo beside a sign reading, “Closed to all tours.” He posted the image to Facebook with a caption reading, “No.”

He entered the office suite of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, jiggling locked door handles. Pelosi’s staff sat barricaded and terrified in a nearby office.

He found the speaker’s lectern in a cloakroom. Johnson did not know the lectern was used by Pelosi, according to the defense memo. He placed it in the center of the Rotunda, posing for pictures. He pretended to make a speech. Afterward, he left the lectern there.

He later watched a crowd of rioters push against a line of police in a hallway leading to the House chamber. He followed the crowd to a small vestibule, where rioters banged against the chamber doors chanting, “Stop the steal!” and, “Break it down!”

He saw police officers being crushed as they donned riot gear. He saw rioters using flag poles as they tried to break down the chamber doors. He noticed a bust of George Washington and remarked that it would “make a great battering ram,” prosecutors wrote.

He left when white smoke began to fill the hallways. He spent 35 minutes inside the Capitol.

Johnson returned to Florida by rental car, foregoing a scheduled flight home.

He turned himself in after he was contacted by the FBI and later gave agents a detailed account of everything he did in Washington D.C. He let the agents look through his cell phone, but admitted he had deleted pictures and social media posts from Jan. 6 and 7.

The defense memo describes Johnson as a devoted family man who cares for his children while his wife practices medicine. He’s a woodworker, practices jiujitsu, and counts many police officers and sheriff’s deputies among his friends.

After his arrest, Johnson and his wife received death threats, the defense memo said. His wife’s medical practice suffered financially. Some friends no longer speak with him or his family. He turned down invitations to speak publicly about his experience, the memo said. Someone created a legal defense fund in his name, but he had no involvement, and contributions totaling $1,000 were returned.

“Although Adam recognizes the seriousness of his offense, he respectfully submits that he has already received and will be subject to substantial ridicule, threats, retaliation and criticism for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021,” attorneys Eckhart and Bigney wrote. “Because of the internet, these consequences will follow him for the rest of his life.”