Florida AG warns residents over rise in utility bill scams

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians of a growing scam that involves utility bills.

According to Moody, some crooks are threatening to cut off utilities unless the victim immediately sends money.

In fear of losing their power, some people gave their information to someone who does not work at a utility company.

Moody says no utility company will threaten service disruption the first time they contact you about a late bill.

“Don’t feel rushed. Always check your bill. Make sure it is a legitimate utility company calling you. Those simple red flags to look out for can help protect a lot of Floridians from falling prey to these scammers,” Moody said.

The attorney general says it’s easier to protect yourself rather than try and recover your money.

