Florida Agency Network CEO Named Newest Addition to Alanna.ai Board of Directors

PLANT CITY, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alanna.ai welcomes Aaron M. Davis, CEO of the Florida Agency Network (FAN), as the newest member to the Alanna.ai Board of Directors. Davis has long been considered a leader in the title insurance industry, and he was an early supporter and proponent of the eClosing and Remote Online Notarization initiatives in Florida. FAN utilizes Softpro Select as its software platform for its title and ancillary operations. Davis brings his knowledge of Softpro Select, and familiarity with the other software providers' products, to assist in further development of Alanna.ai's product suite. He was introduced to Alanna.ai in 2019 and was immediately impressed by the product's intuitive querying capabilities and its potential impact on the title and settlement industry.

Alanna.ai's CEO, Randall Nelson stated, "We are thrilled that Aaron Davis will be joining Alanna. His industry experience along with his passion and energy will help propel Alanna to the next level."

"I'm excited to join the Board with James Schlimmer of Cottrell Title & Escrow, and the team at Alanna.ai, to assist and advise in development and expansion of its products. I've experienced first-hand the technological evolution of the title industry, and I am humbled to be involved in the vision of its future direction," says Davis.

About Alanna.ai

Alanna.ai is a technology company whose sole mission is to provide innovative technologies to the Title Industry.

About Florida Agency Network

The Florida Agency Network (FAN) is a conglomerate of independent title agencies, settlement service providers, and innovative technology companies within the State of Florida. FAN has formed a strategic alliance amongst members and vendors, in addition to creating proprietary technologies, to better serve its clients, allowing it to provide customized solutions to protect and streamline the closing experience. For additional information, please visit FLAgency.net.

