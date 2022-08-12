Florida Airport Employee Stole $16,000 In Items From Luggage

One Florida airport employee stole $16,000 worth of items from traveler’s luggage, according to claims.

Earlier in July, one traveler reported that her luggage never arrived. The Apple AirTag placed in her luggage proved that the luggage was on a street in Mary Esther, Florida. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported this as the first incident. On August 9, a traveler reported more than $15,000 in jewelry and other items as stolen from his luggage.

In a report, investigators used the address of the AirTag and cross-referenced it with a database of airline employees’ addresses.

Following this, Authorities went to Giovanni De Luca’s home and found the missing items from the suitcase on August 9 2022. Police arrested the airline subcontractor working out of Florida’s Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport on allegations of stealing luggage and items. The Mary Esther resident now faces 2 counts of grand theft.

De Luca admitted to going through the initial victim’s suitcase and removing the AirTag. In a statement, deputies revealed that they are yet to recover the items taken from that bag.

“This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our investigators, and the airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible.” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said in a statement.

Additionally, authorities released De Luca from jail on a $7,000 bond according to WEAR reports.

