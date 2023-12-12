These Florida airports have the longest departure delays

About 1 in 5 passengers who flew in the U.S. this year have had to deal with the misfortune of their flight leaving late. Even though airlines publish their schedules, they don’t guarantee them.

These days, flight delays are trending higher and higher, according to statistics from the Department of Transportation. In 2018 and 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average share of departure delays for flights in the U.S. was 19% and 19.5%, respectively. In 2022 and 2023 (as of August), departure delays were up to 21.5% and 22%, the highest average in nearly a decade.

Unlike the more generous regulations in the European Union, U.S. carriers are not obligated to compensate passengers for flight delays. However, each company has its own policy, so travelers may be able to get something in exchange for the headache of a delay. It’s always advisable to check with the airline to see if they will make accommodations, such as rebooking on a different flight or providing meal vouchers.

Since the federal government doesn’t require airlines to provide passengers with delay protections, it’s up to the flying public to ensure a delayed flight doesn’t ruin plans. When traveling for an immovable event like a wedding or cruise, for example, consider leaving a day in advance to add a buffer for any potential delays. Some travel insurance policies also compensate for long delays and could provide reimbursements for food, hotels, and more.

It’s wise to be particularly cautious when flying from certain U.S. airports that report more flight delays across all U.S. airlines than others. TravelPerk explored 25 of the biggest airports in the country and ranked them according to the share of departure flights that experience delays, using data from the Department of Transportation from September 2022 to August 2023.

Continue reading to find out if your nearest airport is prone to pushing back flight times.

25. Minneapolis-St Paul International

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 120,552

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 16.7%

Median minutes delayed: 16

Most common destinations: DEN, ORD, ATL

24. Salt Lake City International

City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 108,272

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 17.6%

Median minutes delayed: 14

Most common destinations: DEN, PHX, LAX

23. Detroit Metro Wayne County

City: Detroit, Michigan

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 124,715

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 17.8%

Median minutes delayed: 18

Most common destinations: ATL, ORD, LGA

22. Ronald Reagan Washington National

City: Washington, D.C.

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 143,183

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.1%

Median minutes delayed: 19

Most common destinations: BOS, ATL, LGA

21. Seattle/Tacoma International

City: Seattle, Washington

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 175,949

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.2%

Median minutes delayed: 13

Most common destinations: PDX, ANC, LAX

20. Philadelphia International

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 98,234

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.4%

Median minutes delayed: 20

Most common destinations: MCO, ATL, BOS

19. Los Angeles International

City: Los Angeles, California

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 192,726

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 19.7%

Median minutes delayed: 16

Most common destinations: SFO, LAS, JFK

18. San Francisco International

City: San Francisco, California

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 134,948

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.4%

Median minutes delayed: 15

Most common destinations: LAX, JFK, SEA

17. LaGuardia

City: New York, New York

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 168,772

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.5%

Median minutes delayed: 23

Most common destinations: ORD, BOS, ATL

16. Chicago O’Hare International

City: Chicago, Illinois

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 277,274

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.7%

Median minutes delayed: 18

Most common destinations: LGA, LAX, DCA

15. Charlotte Douglas International

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 206,146

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.9%

Median minutes delayed: 19

Most common destinations: MCO, LGA, ATL

14. Nashville International

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 94,327

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 21.6%

Median minutes delayed: 15

Most common destinations: LGA, ORD, CLT

13. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 330,268

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.0%

Median minutes delayed: 17

Most common destinations: MCO, LGA, FLL

12. Phoenix Sky Harbor International

City: Phoenix, Arizona

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 171,771

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.4%

Median minutes delayed: 15

Most common destinations: DEN, LAS, SEA

11. Logan International

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 141,691

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.5%

Median minutes delayed: 21

Most common destinations: DCA, LGA, JFK

10. Austin – Bergstrom International

City: Austin, Texas

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 91,862

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.6%

Median minutes delayed: 17

Most common destinations: DFW, DEN, LAX

9. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston

City: Houston, Texas

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 139,511

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 23.7%

Median minutes delayed: 18

Most common destinations: DFW, LAX, DEN

8. John F. Kennedy International

City: New York, New York

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 136,057

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 24.3%

Median minutes delayed: 23

Most common destinations: LAX, SFO, BOS

7. Dallas/Fort Worth International

City: Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 279,358

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 25.1%

Median minutes delayed: 23

Most common destinations: LAX, ATL, LGA

6. Newark Liberty International

City: Newark, New Jersey

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 144,038

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 25.9%

Median minutes delayed: 20

Most common destinations: MCO, ATL, LAX

5. Miami International

City: Miami, Florida

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 100,401

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 26.6%

Median minutes delayed: 21

Most common destinations: ATL, JFK, LGA

4. Harry Reid International

City: Las Vegas, Nevada

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 187,617

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 29.1%

Median minutes delayed: 18

Most common destinations: LAX, DEN, SEA

3. Denver International

City: Denver, Colorado

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 288,782

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 29.3%

Median minutes delayed: 16

Most common destinations: LAS, PHX, SLC

2. Orlando International

City: Orlando, Florida

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 158,419

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 30.3%

Median minutes delayed: 22

Most common destinations: ATL, EWR, SJU

1. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall

City: Baltimore, Maryland

Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 92,636

Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 31.2%

Median minutes delayed: 16

Most common destinations: ATL, MCO, BOS

Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

This story originally appeared on TravelPerk and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.