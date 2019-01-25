Florida allows families of bank murder victims to withhold names under 'Marsy's Law'

Families of three murder victims in Wednesday's brutal attack at a Florida bank have opted not to publicly release the names of their loved ones - a major test of a controversial amendment that is gaining momentum and legal challenge around the nation.

Florida and at least five other states in the last year have passed some form of Marsy's Law, which aims to provide broader rights to victims and their families. The laws have become a hotbed of national controversy over whether they overreach and violate basic constitutional guarantees of open information, as well as legal rights of defendants.

Florida's version of Marsy's Law went into effect earlier this month and has already had a chilling effect on what usually is basic public information: namely, the release of victims' names.

"Police departments have withheld information because they're not sure and are going over and above," said Jeanne Hruska, policy director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, who has done extensive research on Marsy's Laws around the country. Police departments, she said, have brought different interpretations of the law's language.

Police say families of the five victims in Wednesday's attack at a SunTrust Bank had the right to withhold their murdered relatives' names under Amendment 6, approved by Florida voters in November. Three of the families opted not to release names of their relatives; the other two families allowed police to release names, according to Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund.

“We felt it was time that the victims had the same clear protections for victims as the accused,” said Jennifer Fennell, spokesperson for Marsy’s Law for Florida. “It doesn’t seem to me that there should be an automatic right for the public to know a victim’s name or gender. The identity of the victims could be used and has been used in the past to intimidate and harass victims and families.”

The Associated Press reported late Thursday that two of the three remaining victims' names have been released by relatives. Hoglund cited the new Florida law as the reason why police did not release the names.

The ACLU and others have argued that Marsy's Laws, while well-intended, go too far and may even infringe on rights of defendants. Since the amendment took effect on Jan. 8, several Florida police agencies have stopped releasing basic information about crime victims.

Florida bank shooting victims: 4 employees and 1 customer, are all women

Police in in the state capital of Tallahassee provided sparse details about the victim of an apparent traffic crash in which a body was found in the middle of a neighborhood roundabout. Similarly, Tampa authorities declined to provide information about two people found shot dead in a car near the Busch Gardens theme park.

In both instances, police cited a provision in the amendment to protect the victim's right "to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim's family or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim."

In all, there are now 11 states - including California, Ohio, Georgia, Illinois and Kentucky - that have adopted Marsy's Law, named after a murder victim whose family was confronted by an accused killer at a supermarket after making bail.