Florida Amber Alert update: 8-year-old boy missing from Jacksonville found safe

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Eight-year-old Ja’Rell Lewis and 37-year-old Terrell Lewis of Jacksonville were both found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

The Florida Amber Alert was issued around 2:30 p.m.

According to the alert, Ja’rell was last seen in the 2600 block of University Boulevard North in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the Amber Alert is related to a murder investigation where three adults were found shot dead in an Arlington apartment on Friday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they may be traveling in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza with the Florida tag number 72BEYB. Action News Jax crews saw that car being towed away from an apartment complex in St. Nicholas around 4:30 p.m.

