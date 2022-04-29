Florida Amber Alert update: 8-year-old boy missing from Jacksonville found safe

Eight-year-old Ja’Rell Lewis and 37-year-old Terrell Lewis of Jacksonville were both found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

The #JSO is pleased to announce both individuals have been located safe. At this time this continues to be an active investigation, we ask that anyone with any information in regard to this incident call 904-630-0500. https://t.co/ZdzNP1aRyG — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 29, 2022

The Florida Amber Alert was issued around 2:30 p.m.

According to the alert, Ja’rell was last seen in the 2600 block of University Boulevard North in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the Amber Alert is related to a murder investigation where three adults were found shot dead in an Arlington apartment on Friday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they may be traveling in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza with the Florida tag number 72BEYB. Action News Jax crews saw that car being towed away from an apartment complex in St. Nicholas around 4:30 p.m.

