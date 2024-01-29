Florida Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl. What we know and how you can help

An Amber Alert set off cellphones early Monday morning.

The alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl out of Clearwater in Pinellas County.

Here's what we know.

Amber Alert issued for Alessia Muhaj

Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Alessia Muhaj.

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Alessia Muhaj, 8, of Clearwater.

Alessia has brown hair and brown eyes.

Where was Alessia last seen?

Alessia Muhaj was last seen in the 1700 block of Clearwater Largo Road North.

Be on the lookout for this vehicle

The FDLE said Alessia may be with Renato Muhaj.

They have be traveling in a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with a Florida tag number of EJIJ99.

Where is Clearwater?

Clearwater is located along Florida's West Coast in Pinellas County.

It's west of Tampa and north of St. Petersburg.

Who to contact if you spot the child

If located, do not approach. Call 911 or call:

FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse: 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774)

Largo Police Department: 727-587-6730.

What is the Florida Amber Alert program?

Florida's Amber Alert program was established in 2000 to "broadcast critical information of an abducted child as quickly as possible to the media and general public."

The plan is meant to alert the public in a much broader scope than just the immediate area where a child disappeared.

The program not only sends emails or free text messages to the public, but also uses road signs and lottery machines to notify the public.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Amber alert Florida: Alessia Muhaj considered kidnapped. What we know