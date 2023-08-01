Florida’s Amber Alert system: What to know about state’s plan when a child goes missing

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced that Barbora Zdanska has been found safe in Marion County as of Tuesday afternoon.

The 14-year-old had been reported missing Monday night from Daytona Beach, prompting a statewide Amber Alert.

Here's what we know about the case and about the state's Amber Alert system:

What is an Amber Alert?

An Amber Alert, or a child abduction emergency alert, is a message distributed by a child abduction alert system to ask the public for help in finding abducted children. AMBER is a backronym standing for "America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response."

Why is it called an Amber Alert?

That effort came in response to the case of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who had been abducted and killed in Arlington, Texas in 1996.

The first Amber Alert program following her murder, with Dallas-Ft. Worth radio and television stations banding together to use the federal Emergency Alert System to quickly broadcast news of child abductions, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Soon after, AMBER, for “America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response,” became part of federal and state laws.

What is the Florida AMBER Plan?

According to the state's website, the Florida Amber Plan is an Alert that is "issued through radio, television, highway Dynamic Message Signs, lottery machines, missingchildrenalert.com, and other resources that have been made available when a child abduction occurs."

The plan is meant to alert the public in a much broader scope than just the immediate area of the abduction.

How does Florida's Amber Alert process work?

Per the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the investigating local law enforcement agency will contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.

The abducted child's information is taken over the phone. It is decided by the local law enforcement agency and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement what information is to be broadcasted and the areas in which to broadcast.

How is an Amber Alert activated in Florida?

There are five criteria that have to be met before an Amber alert can be issued in Florida:

The child is under the age of 18

Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that a kidnapping has occurred

Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury

There is a detailed description of the child and or the abductor/vehicle to broadcast to the public

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends the activation

What area does the alert cover?

The alert is activated to cover the areas that law enforcement agencies request. If an alert is sent on a regional basis, it will cover several counties that constitute that particular region. The alert can also be issued statewide, according to officials.

How do I sign up for Amber Alerts?

If an alert is active in your area, it should automatically appear on your phone. You can also sign up for social media accounts that will notify you when an Amber Alert is issued:

On Facebook : Visit www.facebook.com/AMBERAlert and “Like” the page to receive Amber Alerts in your newsfeed. Facebook also automatically notifies users near the location of an Amber Alert.

On Instagram : If an Amber Alert is activated by law enforcement and you are in the designated search area, the alert will appear in your Instagram feed.

On Twitter: Follow @AMBERAlert to receive rapid Amber Alert notifications on your Twitter feed and share the alert with your followers

What should I do if I spot a missing child from an alert?

According to SafeTee, experts said that if you have found a lost child, take action and don't hesitate to help. Once you walk up, introduce yourself and get on their level so they feel safe.

Once the child is comfortable and you might have asked a few questions on if they're OK, they suggest calling authorities and alerting them that you found the child. It's important not to move the child too far from where they were originally found.

Why did I get an alert on my phone last night?

An Amber Alert for a kidnapped child was sent Monday, July 31, 2023 for Barbora Zdanski, 14, of Daytona Beach.

Zdanska, 14, was reported missing Sunday after she left through a bedroom window after her father had confiscated her cellphone for texting too much with her boyfriend and ended up being dropped off at a home in Jacksonville by a blue Dodge caravan, according to police.

Daytona Beach police responded to a Boynton Boulevard apartment at 11:51 p.m. Sunday where the father reported he last saw his daughter at 1:15 a.m. Sunday when they watched a movie at home, according to a missing person's report filed with the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The father woke up at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and found his daughter was not at home. Her bedroom window was open, police said. Zdanska disappeared without money or credit cards. The father reported that the girl was acting normal in the weeks leading up to the incident and made no mention of leaving.

An Amber Alert was issued the following night on Monday.

Daytona Beach police spokesman Jimmie Flynt said in a press conference Tuesday that the van, which Zdanska was seen getting into Monday, apparently was found in Clay County.

"The owner of the vehicle is being cooperative and admitted she drove to Daytona to pick (Zdanska) up, but dropped her off at a house in Jacksonville," Flynt said.

On Tuesday, DBPD officials announced they found Zdanska safe and they were calling off the Amber Alert.

